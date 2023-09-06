One game into his tenure at Oklahoma State, wide receiver De’Zhaun Stribling looked like he could be the Cowboys’ top target on the outside and for deep throws. The junior led Washington State in receiving a season ago.
Stribling spoke with the media after Monday’s practice, discussing his first Stillwater game day, playing with rotating quarterbacks and his decision to transfer to OSU.
What was your first game at Boone Pickens Stadium like?
Stribling: It felt amazing being there with all my boys, everybody who I went to battle with it was just an amazing feeling. It’s a much bigger atmosphere here. The Walk was amazing, seeing everybody out there and all the support. This is for sure a much bigger platform than up there (Washington State).
Is it difficult playing with three quarterbacks?
Stribling: No, it’s not really that difficult. We repped a lot during practice. It wasn’t anything new. It wasn’t anything out of the blue. All three are great players. All of them had different flavors they brought to the game and different impacts, but they all played great.
What do you expect to see from Arizona State this weekend? How was the experience when you played in Mountain America Stadium as a freshman?
Stribling: They play man coverage. They play a lot of Cover 4. As a freshman, it was good. I contributed a little bit late in the game. It was a great feeling, great stadium, good grass and a great environment.
What did you know about the receiving room before coming in and what have you learned since?
Stribling: I didn’t really know that much coming in, but what I’ve learned is that we have a lot of dogs. We have a lot of people who love to make plays and love football and everybody is very much bought in. We have a lot of leaders. Brennan Presley is a great leader on and off the field – holds everybody to a very high standard. Him being in that room helps us out, helps everybody achieve more than they think they can.
What made you want to transfer to Oklahoma State?
Stribling: The program stands for itself, the things that have been accomplished here. You think around (Sherman E. Smith Training Center) and see all the bowl wins and all the consistency this program has. I was really looking forward to working with the offensive coaching staff. I love the foundation.
What does the name Tay Martin mean to you?
Stribling: I think Tay Martin is a dog. I think he is a great receiver. I looked up to him when I was at Washington State. I didn’t have the chance to play with him, but just everything he’s done there and his impact, I looked up to. He was the man. He caught a lot of passes. He ran a lot of great routes, and I just wanted to come in and do the same thing, also. (Offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn) has produced a lot of great receivers, and Tay had a big blueprint that I can also follow.
