Mike Boynton’s voice began to break as he sat next to athletic director Chad Weiberg and reacted to the NCAA’s decision.
While Boynton continued to speak into the microphone, tears filled his eyes, reflecting his raw emotions after college basketball’s governing body ripped a postseason dream away from his Oklahoma State men’s basketball team.
“I’m disappointed, disgusted, appalled,” Boynton said. “Frustrated.”
He paused after his voice wavered on the last word, then continued with a contrasting statement.
“But, somewhere in Indianapolis, there’s a group of people celebrating.”
Boynton was referring to the headquarters of the NCAA, the organization that announced its decision Wednesday to decline OSU’s appeal of multiple penalties, including the Cowboys’ prohibition from the postseason.
The NCAA imposed the initial punishment in 2020 as a result of former associate head coach Lamont Evans’ acceptance of bribes. Although Boynton faced no charges in the investigation and none of OSU’s current players were on the team at the time of Evans’ 2017 scandal, this group is bearing the weight of the punishment.
Weiberg shared Boynton’s frustration, solemnly referring to the NCAA’s process as “disconnected” and “broken” during the Wednesday news conference with Boynton.
“I am profoundly disappointed, dismayed and disgusted by the NCAA’s decision,” Weiberg said. “After a four-and-a-half year process – a process that took over twice as long as the FBI’s original investigation – to use this flawed and inconsistent process to take away the opportunity for postseason and the NCAA tournament from student-athletes that had nothing whatsoever to do with this case, proves to me that the national office has chosen to weaponize the NCAA tournament against the very membership that has turned it into the lifeblood of the NCAA.”
OSU’s news release stated that this is believed to be the first time the NCAA has delivered a postseason ban to a program that has not committed one of the major violations of institutional control, failure to monitor, recruiting, head coach accountability, participation of an ineligible athlete or academic fraud.
President Dr. Kayse Shrum released a statement Wednesday, describing the ban as “excessive” and not in accordance with the facts of the case.
“Our appeal was about seeking a fair outcome from the NCAA and supporting our innocent coaches and players, who sadly will now pay the price,” Shrum said in the statement.
In addition to prohibition from the 2022 postseason, the Cowboys are facing a range of other penalties that include a cutback on scholarships and recruiting limitations.
Boynton learned about the NCAA’s decision Tuesday, when he was on a recruiting trip to Dallas. After receiving an email about the upheld ruling, Boynton said he immediately focused on communicating with his team.
Boynton arrived back in Stillwater on Tuesday evening and called a meeting to share the heartbreaking news with his players, all of whom had been either high school students or middle school students when the bribery scandal surfaced.
This is the fallout from the misconduct of one person formerly involved with the Cowboy basketball program – Evans, an assistant on head coach Brad Underwood’s staff. OSU fired Evans in 2017, and in January 2019, he pleaded guilty to accepting bribes as part of a ploy to direct college basketball players toward specific financial advisers and agents.
“In the NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions decision regarding Oklahoma State, the infractions panel found the former associate head coach accepted cash bribes in exchange for arranging meetings for financial advisors with a student-athlete and his family,” the NCAA release reads. “The former associate head coach also knowingly made direct cash payments to a student-athlete.”
That student-athlete was former Cowboy basketball player Jeffrey Carroll, who served a suspension early in the 2017 season. Evans was also wrapped up in bribery schemes as a member of South Carolina’s coaching staff, but the Gamecocks received far lesser punishments, facing two years of probation instead of three as the Cowboys have – and, most notably, avoiding a postseason ban.
When Evans was arrested in 2017, Boynton was preparing for his first season as Underwood’s successor. Boynton said he hadn’t yet led one practice when the news of the FBI investigation involving Evans came crashing down on OSU.
Ever since then, the NCAA’s lengthy process has weighed on Boynton during his quest to elevate a program. Boynton said when the Cowboys were preparing to face Kansas in February, he had to sit in the bleachers at Phog Allen Fieldhouse during shootaround, joining an NCAA appeal hearing on Zoom.
“We could easily (have done) this Tuesday, but (the NCAA) decided that they wanted to do it Monday,” Boynton said. “So we did it on game day. And that morning, I was prepared to just have the Zoom meeting on but not have my camera or my microphone on, to just listen, because it was gonna be at the same time as our shootaround, and then about 30 minutes before, they requested my visual presence.”
“...People need to know who these people are doing those things, because clearly, they knew we were playing a game. They just didn’t care.”
At the Wednesday news conference, Boynton listed members of the Infractions Appeals Committee by name, along with others who were involved with the appeals process.
“They felt good about the work they did,” Boynton said. “While I explained to 17 kids that their dreams of playing in the NCAA tournament this year couldn’t be realized, and that’s shameful.”
As part of the postseason ban, the Cowboys are also barred from participating in the Big 12 Conference tournament, according to a statement from commissioner Bob Bowlsby.
Bowlsby said he expects the Big 12’s Athletics Directors to review the policy “to ensure that current stipulations remain appropriate,” as a Big 12 university hasn’t been hit with a postseason ban in a long time.
“Today’s announcement concludes a difficult process for Oklahoma State University,” Bowlsby said in the statement. “I believe OSU leadership was highly cooperative and made a compelling case for relief. In the end, the Infractions Appeals Process yielded a set of penalties to which we will carefully comply.”
Soon after learning that the NCAA has wiped away their chances of competing in the postseason, the Cowboys have to turn around and start their schedule. OSU hosts the University of Central Oklahoma for an exhibition game Friday before officially starting the season against UT Arlington four days later.
OSU center Moussa Cisse took to Twitter, saying he doesn’t understand why his team has to lose a postseason dream when the current Cowboys didn’t commit a violation, but they are “still locked in on the season.”
For Boynton, helping the student-athletes continues to be the focal point of his responsibilities.
“We have a little experience dealing with the cloud of (the ruling), except now, we feel like it is final,” Boynton said. “There is not another opportunity to overturn it, so we’ll see. I’ll try to deal with the players, and then I’ll worry about getting myself ready.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.