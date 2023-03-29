Oklahoma State football held its Pro Day on Wednesday morning inside both Boone Pickens Stadium and the Sherman E. Smith Training center, and it gave, based on News Press’ calculations, the representatives of 26 NFL organizations – and one from the USFL – a chance to see some of the Cowboys’ best.
For some, such as defensive end Tyler Lacy and safety Jason Taylor II, it provided an opportunity to double down or improve on their showings at the NFL Combine. For others, those who weren’t one of 319 players invited to Indianapolis, it provided an opportunity to showcase what they hadn’t been able to.
“I look back and think about all the things that I had to do to get here, even just starting playing football at 7 years old,” Taylor said. “This is where I’m at now. And I know this isn’t the end, but sometimes I look up and I’m like, ‘Blessed.’”
Taylor turned heads after reeling in six interceptions this past season en route to being named First Team All-Big 12 and a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the country’s best defensive back. It helped earn him a spot in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl, and what he did there led to a midweek call to join the Reese’s Senior Bowl.
He didn’t do much on Wednesday, only doing his measurements and participating in the pro-agility- and three-cone drills, and it’s in large part because of what he did at the NFL Combine.
“It’s a little weird, I won’t lie. It’s a little weird,” said Taylor, an Oklahoma native who went to Carl Albert High School. “Everybody’s quiet. Everybody’s looking at you. … It’s a good experience. I’ve been dreaming about the combine since I was a little kid. So, to be one of those guys that I was looking at on the TV, it’s amazing.”
Wideout Braydon Johnson, who was in the thick of a crowded receiving corps before dealing with injuries each of the past two seasons, showed flashes of what he’s been working to be since getting to Stillwater in 2017. After joining Taylor in the NFL PA Collegiate Bowl, he wanted to show off his speed, he said, and he wanted to do the same with his route tree.
He did both, unofficially running the 40-yard dash in 4.40 seconds on his first attempt and a blazing 4.38 on his second attempt before displaying his route-running arsenal while catching passes from OSU redshirt senior Peyton Thompson.
Johnson doesn’t want anyone thinking he’s limited as a pass-catcher, he said, and that’s what he wanted to prove. It’s a versatility that he figures will make him more appealing to be selected at the next level.
“I’ve been dreaming about this since I was 6 years old,” Johnson said. “I’m super blessed just to be here. For any opportunities that do come my way, I’m super blessed. I won’t take it for granted. I’m grateful. I’m gonna do all I can.”
When it comes to Brock Martin, he’ll do whatever it takes to hear his name called at the NFL Draft in late April. And if it isn’t, he’ll do whatever it takes to eventually make a 53-man roster, regardless of where that path starts.
“You make them sign you to the 53-man after being on the practice squad,” Martin said. “Go work your ass off, kick some ass and you’ll get signed to the 53-man or traded to another team because you’re so valuable on the practice squad.”
In order to get there, though, he’s started to pick up different positions. Martin, a Second Team All-Big 12 selection in 2022 at defensive end, realizes he might be asked to play a little bit of linebacker. Even if he isn’t asked, he’ll be prepared to.
Being able to play him in multiple spots, Martin said, would allow an organization’s general manager and coach to focus more on building the roster at other positions of need. But he knows that the next month is a waiting game, and there isn’t much more left he can do, so he’ll just use the time to stay ready.
So will everyone else, all with their eyes closed and a crystal-clear image of what they hope their futures have in store.
“I’m gonna keep chasing this dream,” Martin said. “And I’ll see where it takes me.”
Here are the measurements from OSU’s Pro Day, with the timed results being unofficial, and with kicker Tanner Brown and punter Tom Hutton both not testing to focus on workouts:
DT Sione Asi:
Height: 6’1” and 1/8”
Weight: 303 pounds
Vertical: 27.5”
Bench: 26 reps
40: 5.13, 5.14
Pro Agility: 4.83
3 Cone: 7.98
LB Lamont Bishop:
Height: 6’2” and 3/8”
Weight: 236 pounds
Vertical: 31.5”
Bench: 16 reps
40: 4.56, 4.63
Pro Agility: 4.45
3 Cone: 7.35
DT Brendon Evers:
Height: 6’1” and 5/8”
Weight: 277 pounds
Vertical: 32”
Bench: DNP
40: 4.91, 4.92
Pro Agility: 4.72
3 Cone: 7.95
LS Matt Hembrough:
Height: 6’2” and 4/8”
Weight: 236 pounds
Vertical: 36.5”
Bench: 22 reps
40: 4.83, 4.84
Pro Agility: 4.43
3 Cone: 7.53
WR Braydon Johnson:
Height: 5’11” and 4/8”
Weight: 195 pounds
Vertical: 37.5”
Bench: 16 reps
40: 4.4, 4.38
Pro Agility: 4.21
3 Cone: 6.85
DE Tyler Lacy:
Height: 6’4” and 1/8”
Weight: 283 pounds
Vertical: 31”
Bench: DNP
40: 5.08, 5.01
Pro Agility: 4.56
3 Cone: 7.48
DE Brock Martin:
Height: 6’1” and 7/8”
Weight: 240 pounds
Vertical: 30.5”
Bench: 17 reps
40: 4.79, 4.73
Pro Agility: 4.39
3 Cone: 7.22
WR CJ Tate:
Height: 5’11” and 2/8”
Weight: 192 pounds
Vertical: 38.5”
Bench: 13 reps
40: 4.52, 4.55
Pro Agility: 4.29
3 Cone: 7.34
S Jason Taylor II:
Height: 5’11” and 4/8”
Weight: 203 pounds
Vertical: DNP (43" at combine)
Bench: DNP (14 at combine)
40: DNP (4.5 at combine)
Pro Agility: 4.18
3 Cone: 7.08
