Senior Carrie Eberle was named the Big 12 Co-Pitcher of the Week following the second week of the season.
Eberle appeared in four games and tallied a 2-0 record to go along with two saves. The right-hander posted a 0.00 ERA over 17 innings and gave up just nine hits.
Her spectacular weekend began with back-to-back saves picked up against her former school Virginia Tech and South Florida. Eberle rounded out the tournament with a shutout against then-No. 13 Minnesota and a complete game win over pre-season No. 1 and then-No. 9 Alabama. Her season stats currently sits at 3-1 with a 0.75 ERA, 24 strikeouts over 28 innings and a .177 opponents’ batting average.
Eberle becomes the 12th player in program history to earn the honor. This also marks the first time in OSU history that the Cowgirls have snagged consecutive conference Pitcher of the Week after redshirt freshman Kelly Maxwell claimed the award last week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.