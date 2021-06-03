OKLAHOMA CITY – All it took was a thumbs up.
Oklahoma State defeated Georgia, 3-2, on Thursday in the Women’s College World Series.
The Cowgirls never trailed the game, but when starting senior pitcher Carrie Eberle came in to finish the game in the seventh inning, it was Georgia which grabbed the momentum.
After freshman infielder Ellie Armistead doubled to left field, scoring the second Bulldog run of the game and putting the tying and go-ahead runs in scoring position, OSU coaches Kenny Gajewski and John Bargfeldt went out to visit their ace.
What Gajewski heard triggered him to tell sophomore pitcher Kelly Maxwell to start warming up.
“I heard Carrie tell John that she was getting tired,” Gajewski said. “I was like, ‘Oh, crap.’ Because she's pretty honest.”
Eberle had been good, limiting UGA to two runs. With Eberle’s honestly, Gajewski consulted with Bargfeldt and decided to give her one more batter before turning the ball over to Maxwell for the final out.
That was the plan until Eberle retired UGA leadoff batter Savana Sikes and looked right at Bargfeldt, flashing him a thumbs up.
“John and I said, ‘Let's go, let's roll with her,’ Gajewski said. “This is her game. She put us in this spot. She's put us in the position to win this game, let's let her win this game.”
Eberle (26-3) induced a ground ball that was scooped up neatly by senior third baseman Sydney Pennington and thrown across the diamond for the final out.
“Being able to throw a complete game is always satisfying,” Eberle said. “Just to know that you were able to do it from start to finish. If I ever felt that I couldn't get the job done, I would pass it on to the next one because we got a great staff.”
A second year Cowgirl, it was the first time Eberle pitched in the College World Series.
“It was amazing,” Eberle said. “This is what I've always dreamed about doing. To be able to be here with these people around me is awesome.”
Oklahoma State (48-10) has won the last three games Eberle has started. In those, she’s allowed just two earned runs over 21 innings.
“Carrie is just Carrie,” Gajewski said. “She's just a grinder. She just never gives in. I'm just so thankful that she's on our side. It's really cool to see her perform. Her teammates care about her. They want to play well behind her.”
The Cowgirls committed three errors – a trend in their 10 losses. OSU recovered, however, and rode crisp plays and a clutch throw from right fielder Hayley Busby to victory in the hotly contested game.
“I'm just really happy that Carrie just continues to grind and doesn't point a finger,” Gajewski said. “She picks up her teammates like they get her as well.”
