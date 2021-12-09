At the end of a season that landed the Oklahoma State football team in the conference championship game and a New Year’s Six bowl, eight Cowboys have received AP All-Big 12 honors.
The AP announced its All-Big 12 selections Thursday, and the list included two OSU offensive players and six defensive players.
Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, safety Kolby Harvell-Peel and left guard Josh Sills were named to the first team. Edge rushers Collin Oliver and Brock Martin were second-team honorees. Wide receiver Tay Martin and cornerback Christian Holmes also made the second team.
Rodriguez, a super senior from Wagoner, has racked up a conference-high 119 tackles. Although he garnered five votes for defensive player of the year, the distinction went to Baylor safety Jalen Pitre, who leads the Big 12 in tackles for loss with 17.5. Pitre received this same honor in the conference coaches’ All-Big 12 awards.
Oliver stands out as the Cowboys’ lone freshman on the list and one of only three freshmen to receive AP All-Big 12 recognition, joining Texas receiver Xavier Worthy and Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams. A breakout star from Edmond Santa Fe High, Oliver leads the Cowboys with 11.5 sacks and is tied with Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV for the most in the Big 12.
Iowa State running back Breece Hall was named offensive player of the year for the second straight season, and Worthy was honored as newcomer of the year.
Coach of the year accolades went to Dave Aranda of Baylor, the team that defeated OSU to win the Big 12 title. Mike Gundy, who was coach of the year in the Big 12 coaches’ awards, collected five of 20 votes for the AP honor. The group of voters is comprised of sports writers and sportscasters who cover the Big 12.
Gundy and the No. 9 Cowboys will wrap up their 2021-22 schedule when they face fifth-ranked Notre Dame on New Year’s Day in the Fiesta Bowl.
Here is a complete list of the AP All-Big 12 honorees.
Coach of the year: Dave Aranda, Baylor.
Offensive player of the year: Breece Hall, Iowa State running back
Defensive player of the year: Jalen Pitre, Baylor safety
Newcomer of the year: Xavier Worthy, Texas wide receiver
First Team
Offense
Quarterback: Brock Purdy, Iowa State
Running back: Breece Hall, Iowa State
Running back: Bijan Robinson, Texas
Tackle: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State
Tackle: Connor Galvin, Baylor
Guard: Josh Sills, Oklahoma State
Guard: Trevor Downing, Iowa State
Center: Steve Avila, TCU
Tight end: Charlie Kolar, Iowa State
Wide receiver: Xavier Worthy, Texas
Wide receiver: Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State
All-Purpose: Trestan Ebner, Baylor
Kicker: Jonathan Garibay, Texas Tech, 6-1, 215, Sr., Rubidoux, California.
Defense
Defensive end: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
Defensive end: Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
Defensive tackle: Siaki Ika, Baylor
Defensive tackle: Dante Stills, West Virginia
Linebacker: Terrel Bernard, Baylor
Linebacker: Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State
Linebacker: Mike Rose, Iowa State
Cornerback: Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Oklahoma State
Cornerback: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU
Safety: Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State
Safety: Jalen Pitre, Baylor
Punter: Michael Turk, Oklahoma
Second Team
Offense
Quarterback: Caleb Williams, Oklahoma
Running back: Abram Smith, Baylor
Running back: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State
Tackle: Derek Kerstetter, Texas
Tackle: Tyrese Robinson, Oklahoma
Guard: Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma
Guard: Chris Murray, Oklahoma
Center: Jacob Gall, Baylor
Tight end: Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma
Wide receiver: Tay Martin, Oklahoma State
Wide receiver: Tyquan Thornton, Baylor
All-Purpose: Malik Knowles, Kansas State
Kicker: Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma
Defense
Defensive end: Brock Martin, Oklahoma State
Defensive end: Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State
Defensive tackle: Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State
Defensive tackle: Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma
Linebacker: Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma
Linebacker: Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma
Linebacker: Colin Schooler, Texas Tech
Cornerback: DaMarcus Fields, Texas Tech
Cornerback: Christian Holmes, Oklahoma State
Safety Kenny Logan, Jr., Kansas
Safety: Russ Yeast, Kansas State
Punter: Austin McNamara, Texas Tech
