Peel Holmes celebration.jpg (copy)

Kolby Harvell-Peel (31) and Christian Holmes (0) are two of OSU's AP All-Big 12 honorees. 

At the end of a season that landed the Oklahoma State football team in the conference championship game and a New Year’s Six bowl, eight Cowboys have received AP All-Big 12 honors.

The AP announced its All-Big 12 selections Thursday, and the list included two OSU offensive players and six defensive players.

Linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse, safety Kolby Harvell-Peel and left guard Josh Sills were named to the first team. Edge rushers Collin Oliver and Brock Martin were second-team honorees. Wide receiver Tay Martin and cornerback Christian Holmes also made the second team.

Rodriguez, a super senior from Wagoner, has racked up a conference-high 119 tackles. Although he garnered five votes for defensive player of the year, the distinction went to Baylor safety Jalen Pitre, who leads the Big 12 in tackles for loss with 17.5. Pitre received this same honor in the conference coaches’ All-Big 12 awards.

Oliver stands out as the Cowboys’ lone freshman on the list and one of only three freshmen to receive AP All-Big 12 recognition, joining Texas receiver Xavier Worthy and Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams. A breakout star from Edmond Santa Fe High, Oliver leads the Cowboys with 11.5 sacks and is tied with Iowa State defensive end Will McDonald IV for the most in the Big 12.

Iowa State running back Breece Hall was named offensive player of the year for the second straight season, and Worthy was honored as newcomer of the year.

Coach of the year accolades went to Dave Aranda of Baylor, the team that defeated OSU to win the Big 12 title. Mike Gundy, who was coach of the year in the Big 12 coaches’ awards, collected five of 20 votes for the AP honor. The group of voters is comprised of sports writers and sportscasters who cover the Big 12.

Gundy and the No. 9 Cowboys will wrap up their 2021-22 schedule when they face fifth-ranked Notre Dame on New Year’s Day in the Fiesta Bowl.

Here is a complete list of the AP All-Big 12 honorees.

Coach of the year: Dave Aranda, Baylor.

Offensive player of the year: Breece Hall, Iowa State running back

Defensive player of the year: Jalen Pitre, Baylor safety

Newcomer of the year: Xavier Worthy, Texas wide receiver

First Team

Offense

Quarterback: Brock Purdy, Iowa State

Running back: Breece Hall, Iowa State

Running back: Bijan Robinson, Texas

Tackle: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State

Tackle: Connor Galvin, Baylor

Guard: Josh Sills, Oklahoma State

Guard: Trevor Downing, Iowa State

Center: Steve Avila, TCU

Tight end: Charlie Kolar, Iowa State

Wide receiver: Xavier Worthy, Texas

Wide receiver: Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State

All-Purpose: Trestan Ebner, Baylor

Kicker: Jonathan Garibay, Texas Tech, 6-1, 215, Sr., Rubidoux, California.

Defense

Defensive end: Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Defensive end: Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

Defensive tackle: Siaki Ika, Baylor

Defensive tackle: Dante Stills, West Virginia

Linebacker: Terrel Bernard, Baylor

Linebacker: Malcolm Rodriguez, Oklahoma State

Linebacker: Mike Rose, Iowa State

Cornerback: Jarrick Bernard-Converse, Oklahoma State

Cornerback: Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU

Safety: Kolby Harvell-Peel, Oklahoma State

Safety: Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Punter: Michael Turk, Oklahoma

Second Team

Offense

Quarterback: Caleb Williams, Oklahoma

Running back: Abram Smith, Baylor

Running back: Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State

Tackle: Derek Kerstetter, Texas

Tackle: Tyrese Robinson, Oklahoma

Guard: Marquis Hayes, Oklahoma

Guard: Chris Murray, Oklahoma

Center: Jacob Gall, Baylor

Tight end: Jeremiah Hall, Oklahoma

Wide receiver: Tay Martin, Oklahoma State

Wide receiver: Tyquan Thornton, Baylor

All-Purpose: Malik Knowles, Kansas State

Kicker: Gabe Brkic, Oklahoma

Defense

Defensive end: Brock Martin, Oklahoma State

Defensive end: Collin Oliver, Oklahoma State

Defensive tackle: Eyioma Uwazurike, Iowa State

Defensive tackle: Perrion Winfrey, Oklahoma

Linebacker: Brian Asamoah, Oklahoma

Linebacker: Nik Bonitto, Oklahoma

Linebacker: Colin Schooler, Texas Tech

Cornerback: DaMarcus Fields, Texas Tech

Cornerback: Christian Holmes, Oklahoma State

Safety Kenny Logan, Jr., Kansas

Safety: Russ Yeast, Kansas State

Punter: Austin McNamara, Texas Tech

