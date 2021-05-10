For the second-straight day, Oklahoma State found itself down a significant number of runs to its in-state rival, and nearly once again nearly battled back to take the lead.
However, the rally wasn’t enough to overcome a large deficit to top-ranked Oklahoma in the final regular season weekend series of the season. Oklahoma clipped OSU, 11-8, on Sunday to take the series and Big 12 Conference championship.
The final game of the weekend was a long one – a three-hour contest – as both teams piled up runs throughout. There was also a lengthy injury delay for OSU second baseman Karli Petty, who needed medial attention after a ground ball bounced and hit her near her left eye. Petty remained in the game, but struggled for a bit during a rough second inning for the Cowgirl defense.
OSU committed three errors on the infield, which helped turn Sooner ground balls into runs. The Sooners scored six runs in the second, and took control of the contest.
OSU committed one more error later in the game, which also led to a run for the Sooners. In total, OSU committed four errors – three more than its opponent – in a game it lost by three runs.
“Tough game. Disappointing. We just rolled over in that second and gave up all those unearned runs,” OSU coach Kenny Gajewski said. “It was the difference in this game. I felt like we outplayed them, to be very honest, but when you make errors and give up six unearned runs, it hurts.
“I told our team this is my sixth year here and when you make the mistakes like we made in these types of games, this is the first time I can remember that it didn’t phase these kids. I didn’t see a lot of weird looks. We couldn’t get it stopped real quickly, but the weird looks weren’t there and that’s what enabled us to come back and make this a game.”
After the No. 7-ranked Cowgirls (40-8) scored a run in the bottom half of the second inning on OU’s lone error, their Bedlam rivals in crimson added another crooked number in the third inning. Following a pair of walks, Nicole Mendes hit a three-run home run, giving OU a 9-1 lead.
“They’re like sharks in the water,” Gajewski said. “When you give them stuff, they just annihilate you and they did that, so credit them.”
The lead looked insurmountable against a No. 1-ranked team that had only lost once before dropping Friday night’s contest to begin the series. The Sooners (42-2) have also run-ruled a majority of their opponents, and that’s where Sunday’s game was going after two and a half innings.
Yet, with their backs against the wall, the Cowgirls responded and brought life back to their home stadium. They hit a pair of home runs before an out was recorded.
OSU No. 9 hitter Chelsea Alexander was walked as the leadoff batter, and Kiley Naomi followed with a two-run bomb to center field. Chyenne Factor came up next and earned another OSU walk before Alysen Febrey homered to right field. In the blink of an eye, the OU lead was down to four runs.
Hayley Busby and Reagan Wright later scored in the inning. However, the Cowgirls left the game-tying run at first as they bases were loaded when Factor struck out to end the inning, trailing by just three runs.
“I didn’t feel like we were out of this, I never did,” Gajewski said. “I knew we couldn’t keep giving them runs, obviously. … I felt this different look in this team and it takes time, and we’ve been cultivating this for a long time. Credit our staff for the way they’ve done that, and our kids. We never felt out of it. Last night, we were one hit away. Today, we were one hit away. We’re right there.”
OSU scored one more time – in the fourth inning on a Busby solo home run – but it couldn’t trim the lead any further. OU pitcher Nicole May threw the final 4 1/3 innings and allowed only three hits to go along with four strikeouts.
May also shut down OSU on Saturday. She entered in the seventh inning, and issued a walk after coming in on a 3-1 count. Following the walk that loaded the bases with no outs recorded, May forced a sacrifice fly, a fly out and a strikeout to give her team a win that evened the series.
“The story of this weekend was Nicole May,” Gajewski said. “She came in three games and pitched very well, so credit her.”
Both teams will compete at the Big 12 Tournament in Oklahoma City on Friday and Saturday. Both teams are also expected to host an NCAA Regional the weekend of May 21-23.
