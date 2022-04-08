In Victor Mederos’ eyes, the Oklahoma State baseball team’s clubhouse holds a collection of stories.
Mederos, a sophomore pitcher who transferred from Miami, has learned about his teammates’ individual journeys to OSU and the obstacles they have faced along the way.
Some, like fellow pitchers Roman Phansalkar and Mitchell Stone, have bounced back from injuries that kept them off the mound for an entire season. Others, like catcher Chase Adkison, have moved across the country and played for multiple teams – in Adkison’s case, he had to leave Boise State because the baseball program was discontinued in 2020.
Mederos values each person’s background. He has this point of view because of his own experiences with adversity.
“Everybody has a story,” Mederos said. “My story’s not better than anybody else’s story. Everybody just has a story of how they got here.”
At 6 years old, Mederos immigrated to the United States from Santa Clara, Cuba. His early memories of his home country are fuzzy, but a poignant moment from his teenage years sticks with him.
At 13, Mederos returned to Cuba and visited a store with his grandfather. Each family of four would receive four loaves of potato bread and one pound of rice – and that was the household’s food ration for a whole week.
Suddenly, Mederos gained perspective on the sacrifices his family had made.
“I kind of figured out what was going on and why my parents left and came to the United States to have a better opportunity,” Mederos said. “It just makes me appreciate everything here more.”
Mederos’ father left Cuba first. Other family members, including Mederos, followed.
After they settled in Miami, Mederos took an interest in baseball. From ballparks to city streets, baseball was a popular pastime across Cuba, but it wasn’t until he saw a family friend in the United States playing the sport that he decided to try it himself.
During his first game, Mederos hit a home run.
At age 10, he participated in travel ball and met future OSU teammate Adkison, who traveled from his home state of California to join a talented Florida-based team.
“We were always at the same practices, and he was always in a great mood,” Adkison said. “He was really close to his family. That’s what I remember about him, (he) and his family are really tight. He was just always bringing good energy like he does now.”
Mederos is undoubtedly a competitive, serious pitcher. As he prepares for his Saturday start in OSU’s second game of the Bedlam series, he looks forward to the intense rivalry. It reminds him of the clash between Florida State and Miami, his former school.
He loves baseball, but it isn’t everything to him. Off the field, Mederos’ smile and friendly demeanor reflect his zeal for life. Each day, his family members discuss their appreciation for what they have, he said.
“At the end of the day, I’m just grateful to be here,” Mederos said. “Grateful to have food and be able to sleep somewhere.”
He’s also thankful for the connections he has built with people as they have exchanged narratives of hardship and perseverance. Mederos’ fascination with human stories began when he studied the life of José Fernández, the famous Cuban pitcher for the Miami Marlins.
He picked up on familiar details. Fernández and Mederos were born in the same hospital in Santa Clara, Cuba. Fernández, like Mederos, gained interest in baseball after watching a friend play.
Fernandez’s story ended in tragedy when he died in a 2016 boating accident. But for Mederos, the sad ending didn’t overshadow the inspiration he gained through learning about Fernández’s journey from a tumultuous escape from Cuba to an MLB career.
As Mederos pursued his baseball ambitions, he continued to notice the stories that surrounded him.
A friend of his father spent 90 days with only a few sandwiches and two gallons of water to sustain him as he journeyed through the ocean from Havana to Key West, suffering from dehydration when he finally reached the shore. Mederos’ mother worked as a lawyer in Cuba for 22 years, yet it was barely possible for her to pay for a rice cooker, he said.
Mederos knows struggle. Because of it, he also knows empathy. As he bonds with the Cowboys, his ability to listen and understand others guides him.
“Yes, I know I’ve been through hardship, I’ve been through a lot,” Mederos said. “But so has everybody else. I’m not the only one. So I just got to go out there and support whoever’s on the mound and whoever’s hitting and make sure that we’re always there for each other, that’s all.”
