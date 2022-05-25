As a groundskeeper, Kenny Gajewski always tried to attend Bob Stoops’ press conferences.
Gajewski, the former maintenance director for the University of Oklahoma's baseball and softball teams, said at that point he was not planning on coaching softball. He just wanted to collect some of the nuggets of wisdom the former OU football coach dropped.
Gajewski, now over a decade into a decorated career coaching softball, still thinks about the things he heard in football press conferences. The thought on the Oklahoma State softball coach’s mind this week, as OSU enters a third-straight super regional, is something Stoops knows well: winning.
“Winning is hard, and I learned that from a guy named Bob Stoops,” Gajewski said. “When he started taking pictures after big games and he used to make some other schools in the conference mad. He’s like, ‘I don’t really care what those guys think. What I care about is that we celebrate wins. It’s a big deal, winning is really hard.”
The Cowgirls have done a lot of winning lately. They have had victories in six straight games, sweeping through the Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship and NCAA Regional.
OSU has hosted a Super Regional three times in a row and is facing the ACC Champion Clemson Tigers for a chance to make the Women’s College World Series in each of those seasons.
Championships are the expectation for fans and the team.
“Yeah, I think that’s our expectation inside,” Gajewski said. “I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
The Tigers will also have expectations because of a rapid ascension to the top shelf of the softball world. In only its second full season playing softball, Clemson (42-15 overall, 14-10 ACC) sits vying for a spot in Oklahoma City, host site of the Women’s College World Series.
“There are times when we have to pinch ourselves and make sure this is really happening,” Clemson coach John Rittman said. “Certainly, no one could predict this success as quick as we’ve had it.”
Well, maybe Gajewski did.
The two know each other, common in the interwoven softball community, and Gajewski said as soon as Clemson hired Rittman, he knew they would be successful. Even the level of success hasn’t surprised him, in large part because of Clemson pitcher Valerie Cagle.
Cagle, a sophomore, compiled a .306 batting average in ACC play this season and leads he tigers with 44 RBIs. On the mound, Cagle has 16 wins, including 15 complete games and a conference-high seven shutouts.
“When you have Valerie Cagle, you can be good,” Gajewski said, mentioning the program-changing arms OSU has had starting with Samantha Show. “You still have to hit and play catch and make plays and all that kind of stuff. But I'm not surprised.”
OSU’s goal is to figure out Cagle and beat Clemson in a best-of-three race to Oklahoma City beginning 8:30 p.m. Friday. The expectation is they will get the job done.
“We set that standard every year that the World Series is our end goal and not just getting there anymore – it’s winning a national championship,” outfielder Chelsea Alexander said. “So, you’re starting to see those changes, those steps being taken to meet that goal.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.