Daylight abounded when the bottom of the second inning started, but by the time it had ended, Couch Park was lit exclusively by artificial light.
Stillwater scored 16 runs in the lengthy second inning to overcome an early, seven-run deficit to beat Bartlesville, 21-11, Tuesday. Three Pioneers batted three times in the frame that produced eleven hits. At one point, 12 consecutive batters reached base.
“That was awesome, I don’t know that I have (seen that before),” Stillwater coach Jimmy Harris said.
The Pioneers hit six home runs in the second inning. The first was a grand slam from senior Jackson Holliday, who had two balls leave the yard in the inning. Holliday’s first blast was immediately followed by home runs from Ethan Holliday and Gage Gundy.
The swings from the heart of the Stillwater (21-5) order turned around a game, and series, that had been dominated by the Bruins. Bartlesville defeated Stillwater 4-1 on Monday and seized an early lead on Tuesday, scoring seven runs in the top of the first.
Ethan said Jackson’s grand slam helped get the Pioneer bats going and offered motivation for him.
“Whenever my brother hits a home run it’s almost like I get motivated to do better than him,” Ethan said. “Every time I do something I want it to be better than him so once he hits it I get a little fired up.”
Gundy’s home run flew directly over the centerfield wall 360 feet from home plate. He said it was the third time he had hit a ball over that part of the wall.
“It feels good,” Gundy said. There’s not a better feeling, especially dead center.”
The Pioneers’ offensive eruption turned a seven-run deficit into a nine-run lead. Harris said he was proud of the way the Pioneers responded because it would have been easy for the team to get mentally down after the turbulent start.
“At some point you could not be locked in and not be focused and feel sorry for yourself…and the guys just locked in,” Harris said. “I was really proud of them for doing that.”
