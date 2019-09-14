Luke McEndoo had only a single carry Friday night, but it drew a big applause from the nearly full Pioneer Stadium home fans.
It was only a seven-yard carry, but it was a key play in the first half.
Leading 14-0, the Stillwater High football team came close to giving up a touchdown that would have allowed Norman North to cut the lead in half. However, the Stillwater defense hung tough.
The Pioneers stopped four plays inside their own 4-yard line. All four were running plays, but the Timberwolves were held out of the end zone.
Five plays later, Stillwater was stopped on third down and 5 from its own 20 yard line. Instead of punting, Stillwater direct snapped to McEndoo in punt formation.
The junior fullback took the snap and ran seven yards for the first down. He was upended on the tackle, but he gained enough yards to keep the drive going, and killed any momentum Norman North might have been gaining.
“We call a fake every time we go out to punt, and then decide if we want to run the fake or not,” SHS coach Tucker Barnard said. “If we like how they’re not lined up to stop it, then we’ll run it. That was something we worked on all week, and thought we had the opportunity to get it.”
One play after McEndoo’s run, SHS junior tailback Qwontrel Walker busted a 59-yard run where he broke several tackles down to the NN 14 yard line.
SHS senior quarterback Gunnar Gundy connected with senior wide receiver Anthony Bland for a touchdown on the next play. Less than two minutes after the Timberwolves nearly halved the Pioneers’ lead, the home team increased its lead to 21-0 early in the second quarter.
It was seemingly a backbreaker for Norman North, as it followed with a pair of three-and-out drives and a fumble that SHS senior Kobe Holley recovered at midfield. Stillwater led 41-0 at the break, and extended it to 48-0 after the first possession of the second half.
The Stillwater defense allowed only six first downs in the first half, and those came on two drives. The first ended on the fourth-down stop inside the 5 yard line. The second ended after an incomplete pass on the final play of the half.
“I thought it was a great defensive game,” Barnard said. “The few plays that they got were kind of flukey. One big completion we covered really well. There was a screen pass that we almost batted down. … I felt really good. I think we played at a high level and had them crossed up.”
One negative for the Pioneers’ defense in the 55-14 win was a couple of dropped interceptions. Holley did pick off Norman North on the opening drive of the game, but he also dropped one later in the game.
“We’re glad there are no spear tips on the end of those footballs,” Barnard said. “A couple of them were surprised by the ball being thrown right at their chest. It’s just something you’ve got to work on, and we are doing that. We have a jug machine and we throw balls at them. But, in a game setting, I think a guy will get a touchdown in his eyes, and that’s why we say catch it before you go score a touchdown.”
Sophomore defensive back Eli Williams nearly intercepted the Timberwolves on their second drive of the game, but it slipped through his hands.
The Pioneers also let Norman North catch a couple deep passes that were up for grabs. Those missed opportunities will be addressed, but Barnard was proud of his defense, and Williams for filling in for the injured cornerback Cedrik Frazier.
“I’m proud of Eli,” Barnard said. “He’s getting a lot of good work in. He’s played better than I thought he would. I’m proud of him.”
