As an Oklahoma State sophomore, Leslie O’Neal played his breakout game against one of college football’s top offenses.
The Cowboys were hosting Big 8 opponent Nebraska, a team with immense power reflected in nicknames such as “The Scoring Explosion” and “The Big Red Machine.” During the 1983 season, a group known as “The Triplets” – quarterback Turner Gill, wingback Irving Fryar and halfback Mike Rozier – fueled the dynamic Huskers.
Although Nebraska managed a 14-10 victory that snapped the Cowboys’ undefeated record, defensive end O’Neal created glitches in the so-called Machine. As he persistently delivered stops against the Huskers’ leading trio, people started to notice him. Robert Allen, then a sports reporter and anchor at Channel 4, recalled that the matchup wasn’t broadcast on TV, but as the suspense intensified, ABC interjected footage from Stillwater into its coverage of a different game.
“It seemed like every time they did a live look-in, Leslie O’Neal was making a play,” Allen said. “I’ve always said, if that game had been on national TV, he would have been the national defensive player of the week.”
O’Neal grew from an under-the-radar talent into a record-setting star. On Tuesday, he was inducted into the National Football Foundation’s College Hall of Fame during a ceremony in Las Vegas. The NFF honored O’Neal, who played for the Cowboys from 1982-85, as one of 17 players in its 2020 class. After a delay because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 inductees received recognition with the 2021 honorees.
At OSU, O’Neal accumulated the most career sacks (34) and single-season sacks (16 for a loss of 118 yards) in school history. Those feats remain unmatched, though freshman Collin Oliver reached double digits with 11.5 sacks this year.
Pat Jones, who succeeded Jimmy Johnson as OSU’s head coach starting in 1984, pointed out that O’Neal racked up those records even when offenses weren’t as pass-heavy as they are today.
“We were playing against wishbones,” Jones said. “It wasn’t like everybody’s throwing the ball all over the lot.”
O’Neal distinguished himself as an elite pass rusher, yet during a broadcast of the College Football Hall of Fame press conference, he didn’t speak of his accomplishments as if they are extraordinary.
“It was my job,” O’Neal said. “I didn’t think of it as anything special. It was, there are plays to be made, and as a guy out there trying to play hard, you just play. I wanted to be a part of a team.”
His businesslike dedication seeped into every aspect of football, from games to practices to weight training sessions. Tom Dirato, then a color analyst for the Cowboy Radio Network, observed practice and noticed O’Neal’s consistency. In the 1980s, that meant O’Neal had to maintain energy through full-contact midweek drills.
“O’Neal never, ever took a play off,” Dirato said. “He’s a guy that was fearless and relentless every day of the week. There was no doubt in my mind that’s what made him so great.
“…I guarantee you those guys on the offense in practice were probably not near as joyous about his showing up every day because if you’re trying to block him, you’re trying to run past him, you’re trying to throw over him, you paid a big price if he’s in the area.”
When O’Neal arrived in Stillwater as a freshman from Little Rock, Arkansas, it wasn’t clear where he would fit into the Cowboys’ lineup. O’Neal initially played tight end. He was tall and lanky, and Allen said O’Neal looked like an “average” guy instead of a brawny defender.
But nothing about O’Neal’s career was average.
Even when the Cowboys were uncertain about his role, Jones – who graduated from O’Neal’s high school and coached his older brother – could identify the younger O’Neal’s strengths.
“Smart, very athletic,” Jones said. “Learned and retained very quickly and easily. Hard worker.”
The Cowboys moved O’Neal to defense, where he thrived. He worked in the weight room, building the strength he used to wrap up quarterbacks and rushers. Allen reflected on a game against Bowling Green when O’Neal rescued the Cowboys during a goal-line stand.
“Just went straight through the center and the guard, through the A gap, and just destroyed the play two yards deep in the backfield,” Allen said. “...He just blew them up.”
When O’Neal wasn’t detonating offenses on the football field, he was fine-tuning his skills in a different sport.
Dirato said O’Neal decided to take golf as an elective course. He could hit the ball far, and he developed a precise technique, sparking a passion for a game that he has continued to love beyond his football career.
From the gridiron to the golf course, O’Neal maintained his motivation to achieve. As a defensive end for the San Diego Chargers, he continued to leave his name in record books. O’Neal is tied with Lawrence Taylor at 14th on the NFL’s list of players with the most sacks, recording 132.5.
As a professional athlete, O’Neal faced adversity. An injured knee kept him from playing for nearly two full seasons. The injury was so gruesome that Jones worried O’Neal might not play again, but he returned to his previous form, setting a Chargers record with 105.5 career sacks before playing for the St. Louis Rams and the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1990s.
Jones and Allen said O’Neal deserves recognition in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Dirato said he would like to see O’Neal as the next inductee in OSU’s Ring of Honor, joining Barry Sanders and Thurman Thomas. People who have followed O’Neal’s career see him as someone worthy of many accolades, but similarly to Sanders, he isn’t someone who lobbies for awards, though he graciously accepts them.
Before O’Neal was selected for the College Football Hall of Fame, Allen said he offered to connect O’Neal with large radio stations so he could receive publicity that could help his chances of becoming an inductee. O’Neal declined, saying he wasn’t going to push for recognition. If it happened, it happened.
More than 35 years after the end of his OSU career, it finally did.
“It was just a matter of playing hard,” O’Neal said. “An award like this lets me know that people appreciate the hard work that I put in.”
