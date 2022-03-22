The Oklahoma State women’s basketball team’s top scorer has chosen to enter the transfer portal.
Lauren Fields shared her news Tuesday in an Instagram post.
“I am beyond thankful for the opportunity to have played college basketball at Oklahoma State,” Fields said in the post. “Thank you to Coach Littell, the coaching staff, and my teammates for an amazing three years. Also, a special thank you to the fans that have supported me throughout the years. I genuinely love and appreciate each of you!!
“After much thought and prayer, I have made the difficult decision to enter into the transfer portal. Oklahoma State will ALWAYS hold a special place in my heart.”
Fields’ announcement follows OSU’s coaching change.
Jim Littell recruited Fields, a junior guard from Shawnee, and coached her throughout her first three seasons. On March 7, Oklahoma State announced the athletic department and Littell had “mutually agreed” to part ways. Monday, the Cowgirls introduced Jacie Hoyt as their new coach.
Hoyt will have to assemble a lineup without Fields, a regular starter who averaged 15.4 points per game and 4.1 rebounds per game.
