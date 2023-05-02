OWASSO – Griffin Condley trotted toward the northeast corner of Owasso Stadium on Tuesday night and prepared to send a corner kick into the thick of a packed goalie box.
Then Condley, a junior forward on the Stillwater High soccer team, ripped it through the night’s crisp air, eventually coming down and ricocheting off a scrum before landing at the feet of senior defender Noah Weichbrodt.
“I had a guy to my left, but he kind of just stood there. And, to be honest, I don’t even really know what happened,” Weichbrodt said. “I just hit it.”
Weichbrodt, without hesitation, planted his left foot and swung his right in a big way. He lined a shot through the flock of nearby defenders – and teammates – and found its way past the goalkeeper and to the back of the net.
It was a goal that put the Pioneers on the board for the first time all evening in a 3-2 win over Owasso in the first round of the Class 6A tournament, and it was a goal that Weichbrodt celebrated with a swarm of blue jerseys.
“I just hit it, and it went in,” Weichbrodt said. “It was pretty surreal. But, yeah, we had to keep our heads for the rest of the game.”
“That’s the epitome of a team win. That’s kind of our season,” Pioneers coach Seth Condley said. “That’s literally our season in a nut shell right there. We’ve either won games by one goal or lost games by one goal.”
Perhaps it was Weichbrodt’s strike, or perhaps it was Stillwater senior goalie Kade Stevens’ diving save three minutes prior to that moment, but that’s when the pendulum effectively swung in the Pioneers’ favor.
Up to that point, the Rams (9-5) had dominated possession. They made use of it, too, getting a shot on goal within the first 90 seconds of the contest and striking first with a goal at the 12-minute mark that snuck by Stevens.
After Weichbrodt’s goal, the Pioneers (12-4) mustered another pair of shots on goal before the intermission, and Stevens defended an attack from the corner with another save on a bang-bang play. They were loose, something that a roster with limited postseason experienced prevented them from being until then.
“We just needed a little bit of momentum,” Griffin Condley said. “And then we were good.”
Out of the break, it didn’t take long for the Pioneers to grab their first lead of the match, one they built upon quickly after and clung to throughout the final 40 minutes.
Griffin Condley continued to leave his mark. A mere three minutes into the second half, he sliced through Owasso’s defense and found himself on the backend of a sequence he kickstarted in the first half.
He didn’t put someone else in a position to strike. It was his turn, and he seized a one-on-one matchup with the goalie to put Stillwater up, 2-1.
“We were just talking about how we were still in this and how we had to come out (of halftime) hard because they’re a good team,” Griffin Condley said. “They were gonna press us right back. So, if we could get them in the first 10, 15 minutes, it’s our game.”
The struggles that followed the Pioneers for most of the first half were nowhere to be found in the second. Roughly five minutes following Griffin Condley’s goal, he was running down the field alongside his brother, Graham, and sent a pass through a pair of defenders.
It led to Graham, a freshman, taking the through-ball and turning it into another goal for the Pioneers. Within 24 minutes of action, Stillwater went from facing a one-goal deficit to holding a two-goal lead.
“I was thinking about that on the way over here. Like, I don’t know how many dads get to coach their two kids on the same team – in a playoff game,” Seth Condley said. “It’s a team win. But, as a father, I’m really proud.”
The Rams struck again at the 64-minute mark, and their scoring drought wasn’t for a lack of trying. Stevens wasn’t going to have the Pioneers’ season come to a close if it were up to him – and it was.
Owasso’s strikers were able to dig into the goalie box quite a few times in the second half, and Stevens turned away everything. He swatted a ball that was rocketed from 20 yards away, and he dove to keep the Rams at bay with 10 minutes left to play.
“He was the MVP,” Seth Condley said of Stevens. “He’s deserving of every honor he’s going to get (Wednesday) at our team banquet. Luckily, we get to talk about another game. But every honor he’s going to get tomorrow, he has worked really hard for.”
Seth Condley’s squad didn’t need it to be pretty, he said. The Pioneers didn’t need to notch a blowout over Owasso. That was likely never going to happen anyway.
It’s the postseason, and the quality of remaining opponents show just that, especially the familiar foe they’ll face in the second round. Stillwater will hit the road for a matchup with Jenks – the district champs due to a larger margin of victory – on Friday. It’ll mark the second meeting of the season between the two, with the Pioneers winning 2-1 on April 18.
But just as they did against Owasso, the Pioneers’ focus is on winning. The path to get there doesn’t matter anymore. Making it to their desired destination, living to see another day, is the only thing at the forefront.
“You find a way,” Seth Condley said. “You just find a way to advance.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Stillwater High athletics.
