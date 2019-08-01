It wasn’t a big surprise Thursday evening when star boys basketball recruit Cade Cunningham included Oklahoma State on his list of final five schools.
Cunningham, one of the top recruits in the Class of 2020, announced his list of five schools via Twitter. Included with OSU are Florida, Kentucky, North Carolina and Washington. He is the No. 2 player in the 2020 class, according to 247Sports.
Cunningham played alongside OSU sophomore Isaac Likekele this summer at the FIBA U19 World Cup in Greece. His brother, Cannen, was recently announced as a member of the Cowboys’ coaching staff.
