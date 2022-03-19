Daton Fix is still searching for his first national championship.
The Oklahoma State junior lost Saturday’s 133-pound championship match at the NCAA Wrestling Championships for a third time in his career – and for a second-straight year it came at the hands of Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young.
The now three-time national runner-up lost once again in a close contest, but unlike his first two losses in the finals, this one was decided in regulation with Bravo-Young winning by 3-2 decision.
The result of the match was effectively decided in the opening minute.
Fix gave up a takedown in the first minute of the match, but managed to be quick in getting the escape to prevent too much riding time by Bravo-Young.
However, that would force Fix to have to get a ride-out in one of the remaining periods, or a takedown of his own.
It nearly happened in the second period.
After getting a swift escape from the bottom position, Fix got a shot in on Bravo-Young but the Nittany Lion managed to fight it off and elected to start in the down position in the third.
The Sand Springs native was unable to hold on to Bravo-Young for the long haul, giving up an escape about midway through the two-minute final period. Needing to push the pace, Fix nearly gave up a second takedown on the edge of the mat but was able to scramble into a stalemate with 40 seconds left in regulation.
Unfortunately for the Cowboy, he was never able to get another clean shot off and Bravo-Young – who didn’t have any stall warnings called against him throughout the match – was able to back pedal away as the final seconds ticked off the clock.
With Fix failing to win his first championship, it became the third time in the past four years that Oklahoma State left the national tournament without an individual national champion. Last year’s defending national champ AJ Ferrari did not compete this year as he was still sidelined with internal injuries suffered from a car wreck in late January.
The only other Oklahoma State wrestler to reach All-American status for the Cowboys this weekend was sophomore Dustin Plott at 174 pounds.
The Tuttle native had clinched the honor Friday night, and had two matches to wrestle Saturday morning to decide his placement on the podium.
Plott lost his consolation semifinal match to third-seeded Hayden Hidlay of N.C. State by 8-2 decision to send the Cowboy to the fifth-place match. Plott would lose that match to Michigan’s Logan Massa by 5-1 decision to finish sixth in his second NCAA tournament – matching his seeding coming into the tournament.
