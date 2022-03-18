Daton Fix is a national finalist for a third time at Oklahoma State, and he will get his chance to avenge last year’s loss in the championship match at 133 pounds.
Facing third-seeded Michael McGee of Arizona State in Friday night’s semifinals at the NCAA Wrestling Championships in Detroit, the junior Cowboy got off to a good start with a takedown in the opening period with 30 seconds remaining in the first frame – and avoided giving up an escape before the end.
After getting an escape from starting at the bottom position in the second, Fix kept the pressure up on the Sun Devil in the third – getting a stall warning called on McGee midway through. With that constant pressure, he scored a second takedown with six seconds remaining to clinch a 5-1 decision and spot in Saturday’s championship match.
“He is a good competitor. He is a quick – I kind of feel he was just kind of sitting back waiting for me to take a sloppy shot,” Fix said of McGee. “He was going to try to run corner, staying back, kind of dropping to his knees. He was just trying to sneak or go behind, steal something late.”
His opponent in the championship finals will be a familiar foe.
Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young needed a last-second takedown of Iowa’s Austin DeSanto to reach the finals once again. Bravo-Young and Fix met up in last year’s title match with the Penn State wrestler winning in sudden victory overtime.
“I’ve been waiting a whole year to get back to national finals to face the guy I have,” Fix said. “That’s the match I’ve been looking for for about a year now, so it’s here. It’s going to go down. It’s been on my mind ever since it took place last time, so you know, wish I would have scored more points, but I can do that (Saturday).”
Saturday’s championship matches will start at 6 p.m. and will be televised on ESPN. Former Cowboy Daniel Cormier will be on the broadcast providing commentary.
Fix won’t be the lone All-American for Oklahoma State this weekend.
Sophomore Dustin Plott found himself down early against Ohio State’s Ethan Smith, who worked three takedowns of the No. 6 seed at 174 pounds.
However, thanks to building nearly a minute of riding time in the second period – and having worked to an escape after every takedown by Smith – Plott managed to tie the match in the final 11 seconds of regulation with a takedown and the riding time bonus. With the momentum on his side, he worked his way to a sudden victory takedown to win it 9-7 and secure All-American in his second year with the Cowboys.
Plott improved his spot on the podium by beating North Carolina’s Clay Lautt by 11-3 major decision and his now guaranteed no worse than sixth. He will next wrestle N.C. State’s Hayden Hidlay, the fourth seed at the weight who lost to top-seeded Carter Starocci of Penn State in the championship semifinals.
“Well, I think the one thing we’ve seen out of Dustin throughout this tournament is as he has compiled more matches, we’ve seen him improve with his confidence, his conditioning and his work ethic,” Cowboy coach John Smith said. “I think you just throw in these matches and he’s not only getting better, he’s getting tougher. We just saw one of his better matches of his career.”
The two All-Americans is the fewest for Oklahoma State since 2009 when OSU had just one All-American out of that NCAA tournament – when Jared Rosholt was the lone Cowboy after a third-place finish at heavyweight.
Oklahoma State was trying to make it three All-Americans Friday night, though.
Senior Kaden Gfeller came up just short of earning his first All-American honor in what is expected to be his final college wrestling season.
The two-time Big 12 Conference champion and two-time NCAA qualifier had to square off with No. 3 seed Austin Gomez of Wisconsin to achieve that goal, but was unable to get anything going offensively. Gomez scored three takedowns on the Cowboy to earn a 7-4 decision over Gfeller.
Heading into the final day of competition, the Cowboys – which came to the tournament down two All-Americans, including defending national champion AJ Ferrari, with injury – sit at 13th in the team standings with 38.5 points. The worst finish for the Cowboys in the past decade was a 13th-place finish in 2018 when they had four All-Americans but scored just 37.5 points.
“It’s hard. Especially being I’m a really big team person. Everything I do is not only for me. It’s for way more than me,” Fix said of the team struggles. “… It’s no fun getting to celebrate by yourself.
“Having all those people with you and encouraging you and pushing you, it just makes it even sweeter in the end whenever you get to go back and celebrate with them.”
