Daton Fix has competed in a multitude of World Team trials over the years, but this week’s will be a bit different.
Oklahoma State’s three-time NCAA finalist won’t have to go far to try to punch his ticket onto another Senior World Team for USA Wrestling. In fact, it will just be a brief walk down the stairwell from what has served as his practice room for the past five years.
“It’s awesome. I’m grateful that it’s here,” Fix said Tuesday. “It’s a great opportunity to make another World Team, and doing it in my home state, hopefully there’ll be a lot of people here to support me. It’s going to be exciting.”
The Cowboy said he turned the reigns over to this father when it comes to the ticket requests from friends and family vying to watching him competing at the senior level of freestyle wrestling.
Fix will face a familiar foe in former NCAA champion Seth Gross.
The pair squared off in the 2021 World Team Trials, with Fix rolling to an 11-0 victory – thanks to a takedown and turn in the first 10 seconds.
“He’s a great competitor, and someone that has the potential to score a lot of points,” the Sand Springs native said. “Looking forward to wrestling him.”
The win was en route to Fix securing his spot on the World Team, where he went on to finish runner-up at 61 kgs in his first Senior Worlds.
While Fix won gold at the Junior World Championships in 2017 – with bronze finishes at the Junior Worlds in 2016 and 2018 – he is still looking for his first world gold at the senior level. His lone senior level golds are from the 2019 Pan American Games and the 2022 Pan American Championships.
“If I don’t win these two matches, then there is no gold medal,” Fix said. “So there two matches are really important. I’m definitely not overlooking anybody.”
After a winter collegiate season in which he was constantly frustrated with his lack of scoring in folkstyle competitions, Fix favors the freestyle practice as it plays more into his desire to push offense.
In freestyle, a wrestler is automatically penalized for stepping out of the circle – which is smaller than the circled wrestling area on college mats. Action can also be forced by an official who can put a passive wrestler on a “shot clock” – forcing the passive wrestler to score within 30 seconds.
“I think that’s one of the reasons I love freestyle so much, it really forces people to wrestle,” Fix said. “… I think it plays right into my game, and it promotes activity. I think that’s good for the sport.”
Though the Cowboy won’t be wearing an Oklahoma State singlet for this tournament, there will obviously be some OSU interest with him wrestling in Gallagher-Iba Arena.
So if he were to clinch a spot on the World Team inside the home of the Cowboys, would he pull out the “O-S-U Cowboys!” chant like he traditionally does after winning big matches in GIA or at the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa?
“Maybe. We’ll see after the fight,” Fix said. “If I’m lucky to win the second match, we’ll see. But there’s not gonna be much celebrating until I get that second match under my belt.”
Fix won’t be the only wrestlers with Oklahoma State ties wrestling for a spot on the World Team this Friday.
Former two-time NCAA national champion Jordan Oliver will also compete in Gallagher-Iba Arena at 70 kgs against Zain Retherford.
“(Oliver) was one of my favorite guys to watch growing up,” Fix said. “He’s someone that scored a bunch of points and really epitomized what Oklahoma State wrestling is all about. He was just a blast to watch, so it’s really nice having him back here.
“It’d be nice if he came around a little bit more, but we’ll see. We’ll see if we can talk him into it.”
Oliver – who is already back in Stillwater – and Fix have never qualified for USA Wrestling in the same year, so the pair of Pokes are looking to change that this week inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Final X competition will feature 15 matches in a best-of-three series with both freestyle and Greco-Roman practices.
But it won’t just be men competing in GIA for a chance at the World Team.
Similar to the 2013 World Team Trials hosted at Gallagher-Iba Arena, women’s freestyle will also be on display.
That inclusion is taking a little more meaning this time around since the state of Oklahoma has since certified women’s wrestling as a high school sport and Oklahoma State wrestling coach John Smith has spoke in recent years about the university potentially starting a women’s wrestling program – which rival Iowa has already announced within the past year.
“I think that it’s a great moment for women’s wrestling in Oklahoma,” Fix said. “Some of the best girls in the world are going to be here, and I think there’s probably going to be a lot of young ladies here watching them compete. I think that’s huge for the sport.”
This year’s qualifying wrestlers will compete at the 2022 World Championships to be held Sept. 10-18 in Belgrade, Serbia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.