TULSA – Daton Fix has traveled all across the country to watch or compete in the NCAA National Wrestling Championships.
Typically his birthday present as a child, Fix found himself a staple of the tournament from a young age. Now, having just turned 25 over the weekend, he doesn’t have to travel far for this year’s tournament.
“It’s special. It’s probably 10 minutes away from the house I grew up in,” Fix said Wednesday at the BOK Center. “It’s going to be exciting.”
A Sand Springs native, Fix has been to countless sold-out events inside Tulsa’s downtown arena – with his favorite being Luke Combs, and is excited to see Luke Bryan perform at the arena later this fall.
He’s also won four Big 12 Conference championships within the BOK Center – though in front of smaller crowds than most concerts and certainly smaller than the turnout expected for the sold-out national tournament.
With such a unique opportunity afforded the Oklahoma State senior – who has teased that he will likely return next year – Cowboy wrestling coach John Smith said the message for his leader is a relatively brief one.
“I just think the key for him is this week to relax, embrace everything and go for it,” Smith said. “You got to go for it; you gotta chase down championships. They don’t just come to you.”
And chasing is exactly what Fix has been doing during his collegiate career.
He’s still trying to chase down his first championship after advancing to the finals at 133 pounds three times. And he is expected to have another head-on collision with the wrestlers who has taken him down the previous two finals – Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young.
“I think it is my year,” Fix said. “But every time I come here, I think it’s my year. Every time that I’ve been here, I thought that I was the best guy at the weight, and I still think that – I just lost a couple of close matches, and I think if I were to wrestle them again I could have done things different.”
Fix is feeling the excitement surrounding this attempt to finally clinch his first national championship, doing so in his hometown.
“I think I’m going to be a lot more comfortable this year,” Fix said. “I’m used to the arena, I’ve wrestled in it four times before in the Big 12 championships. I know what to expect, I know where everything is.”
It’s a mindset his coach can relate to.
According to Smith, wrestling in front of a true home crowd at the national tournament can be impactful.
In fact, he claims it was reason for his own success as a college wrestler when the tournament was hosted in Oklahoma City in 1986.
“I wrestled in Oklahoma City my second year, and I don’t think I would have took second if it wasn’t in Oklahoma City,” Smith said. “I was hurt, I was banged up, but there’s something that just pulled me through. I think for him, just embrace the moment, embrace that it’s here, because you’re going to travel all over the world for several years (in international competition, and never get to wrestle again in Oklahoma – most likely.”
Beyond being special for Fix to simply compete in Tulsa, Fix is excited about the opportunity this year affords his family – who took him to all those NCAA tournaments as a kid, or have traveled with him to international competitions.
“It’s very special,” Fix said. “I’m going to have all kinds of people in the stands who have supported me. I’m looking forward to putting on a show for them – winning (a national title) then hopping up into the stands and celebrating with them.”
