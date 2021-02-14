Daton Fix had a lot of pent up energy to expel Sunday, and his four opponents felt the full brunt of it.
The Oklahoma State sophomore, who was a national runner-up at 133 pounds in 2019, made his debut off a one-year USADA suspension for trace amounts of a banned substance. And for Fix, the idea of people questioning his integrity – even after a USADA investigation concluded Fix did not knowingly consume the banned substance – has been in the forefront the past year.
“It brings my integrity into question, my name,” Fix said Sunday. “I would never do anything to enhance my performance. So just people’s image or thought of who I am as a person was probably the toughest.
“I went to coach and he basically said that it really doesn’t matter what other people think, what other people are going to say. They’re gonna have their opinion of me, regardless of what a lot of people say. If USADA believes that I didn’t do anything intentionally, then I didn’t do anything intentionally because USADA don’t take stuff like that lightly. I know that I can have peace knowing that I didn’t do anything wrong.”
He put any of that doubt – or concerns of rust from being away from competition – to rest during the Cowboy Challenge Tournament inside Gallagher-Iba Arena.
The Sand Springs native faced four opponents on the day, and the result was as dominating as when he last competed for Oklahoma State in the 2018-19 season – having taken an Olympic redshirt last season.
He won his first match back by technical fall, before rolling off three-straight pins – including a fall in 5:10 over West Virginia’s Ryan Sullivan, who is ranked No. 20 by InterMat Wrestling, in the championship match of the tournament.
“It was huge for me. It was something I’ve been looking forward to for over a year – to compete again,” Fix said. “It was better than I could have imagined.”
His return didn’t come without a little bit of anxiety.
The talk of the winter storm that rolled into Oklahoma overnight Saturday into Sunday had him concerned that his chance to get back on the mat would be delayed. But ultimately, Missouri, West Virginia and Wyoming all made the trip into Stillwater ahead of the weather.
“I was a little anxious, but coach just kept saying that we’re gonna have it, everything will be alright,” Fix said. “So whenever I kind of got that reassurance, I knew that they were going to have it.”
Anxiety about the weather wasn’t the only thing Fix had.
After watching the young man John Smith calls the leader of the program, the Cowboy coach said there was definitely some signs of rust from Fix’s time away from the mat.
“He’s got a lot better competition coming, but it sure was fun to watch him,” Smith said. “I thought maybe early on in some of those matches you could see a little rust, not a lot, but a little bit. I think with each match he got better and better.”
But all involved – Smith, Fix and the decent gathering of fans who fared the weather to take in the tournament – were just happy to have the former Junior World Champion back on the mat.
“I forgot how much I loved wrestling, a little bit,” Fix said. “Just being back out there again, there’s nothing like it.”
His excitement won’t wane after these first four matches, though.
And for good reason.
He will take part in Oklahoma State’s final dual of the season – against Bedlam rival Oklahoma inside Gallagher-Iba Arena at 5 p.m. Feb. 21 that will be nationally televised on ESPNU.
“Having the team travel to Bedlam (last week) and me not being a part of it, it was hard – really every time the team leaves and I’m not with them, but especially Bedlam,” Fix said. “Bedlam is important in this state. I’ve always been an Oklahoma State fan, I have not ever been a big fan of Oklahoma.”
