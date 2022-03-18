Daton Fix secured his third All-American honor Friday morning and secured his spot in this evening’s semifinals at 133 pounds.
The Oklahoma State junior picked up his sixth pin of the season with a fall of Northwestern’s Chris Cannon on the edge of the mat to advance the semifinals for the third-straight national tournament.
Fix will face No. 3 seed Michael McGeer of Arizona State after he won by 8-7 decision over the sixth-seeded Dylan Ragusin of Michigan. The other semifinal match at 133 pounds is defending national champion Roman Bravo-Young from Penn State against Iowa’s Austin DeSanto.
In the only other quarterfinal match for the Cowboys, sophomore Dustin Plott – the No. 6 seed at 174 pounds – lost to third-seeded Logan Massa of Michigan by 8-3 decision.
Plott now will face Ohio State’s Ethan Smith, the No. 7 seed, in the consolation bracket. A win would secure Plott’s first All-American honor.
The Tuttle product isn’t the only Cowboy one win away from earning All-American status.
Kaden Gfeller got revenge on his season-opening loss at the Stanford dual – and did so in a big way.
After several scrambles with Stanford’s Jaden Abas, who beat Gfeller by major decision at the start start of the season, it appeared the match would be going to the second period scoreless. However, the Cowboy 149-pound starter had other plans as he tossed Abas to his back and got a pin with 15 seconds left in the opening period.
He then followed it up with another 2-1 decision over Oklahoma’s Willie McDougald – the same result when the two faced off in the Big 12 Conference championship match – to advance in the consolation bracket.
Gfeller will face a tall order to earn his All-American honor as he will square off with Wisconsin’s Austin Gomez, the No. 3 seed at the weight who was upset by the 11th seed in the quarterfinals.
Oklahoma State had four other wrestlers competing in the consolation matches that had their seasons come to an end.
Sophomore Trevor Mastrogiovanni lost by 9-1 major decision to Minnesota’s Patrick McKee in his first consolation match of the day to end his tournament with a 1-2 record as the No. 7 seed at 125 pounds.
Wyatt Sheets had his shot at repeating as an All-American as the No. 31 seed at 157 pounds thwarted by a riding time bonus point awarded to 2021 national champion David Carr of Iowa State in a 3-2 decision.
Luke Surber, wrestling in his first NCAA tournament, was also one-and-done on Friday, losing to Ohio State’s Tate Orndorff by 5-0 decision.
Dakota Geer was in a pair of close contests in trying to extend his chance at becoming a four-time All-American.
Geer, who beat Assad in the Bout at the Ballpark by 5-3 decision, scrambled out of a shot by Assad to score a takedown for a sudden victory in his first consolation match.
The Oklahoma State super senior then found himself having to come back from an early five-point deficit once again in his consolation match against Iowa State’s Marcus Coleman – who beat Geer by 8-3 decision in the regular-season dual.
The pair of Big 12 wrestlers went back and forth in the final two periods with each getting a reversal and takedown in the second – with Geer coupling it with a four-point nearfall to cut in Coleman’s lead. However, Coleman scored all the offensive points in the third period with three takedowns to edge Geer by 18-13 decision.
The three remaining Cowboys will return to mat at 7 p.m. tonight. The semifinals will be televised on ESPN, while the consolation matches will be available to stream on ESPN3.
NCAA WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP
SESSION III
Oklahoma State results
Quarterfinals
133 – Daton Fix fall Chris Cannon, Northwestern, 1:53
174 – Dustin Plott lost by dec. Logan Massa, Michigan, 8-3
Consolations
125 – Trevor Mastrogiovanni lost by major dec. Patrick McKee, Minnesota, 9-1
149 – Kaden Gfeller fall Jaden Abas, Stanford, 2:49; Gfeller dec. Willie McDougald, Oklahoma, 2-1
157 – Wyatt Sheets dec. David Carr, Iowa State, 3-2
184 – Dakota Geer sudden victory Abe Assad, Iowa, 5-3; Geer lost by dec. Marcus Coleman, Iowa State, 18-13
285 – Luke Surber lost by dec. Tate Orndorff, Ohio State 5-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.