TULSA – Daton Fix had his priorities in order.
While a scrum of media awaited in the bowels of the BOK Center to speak with the newly minted four-time Big 12 Conference champion, the Sand Springs native was still on the main floor of the arena ensuring every last shirt, hat or headgear presented to him about the long line of young fans was adorned with his autograph.
It was a sample of the type of imprint Fix wants to leave in the wrestling world – even beyond his abilities on the mat.
“I can remember whenever I was that little kid. It doesn’t seem like it was that long ago, but I was in that position one time, so I make sure to sign every autograph and take every picture – especially when I’m here in my hometown,” Fix said. “I know that I could really be a big impact on people, so I’m just trying to be the best role model I can be.”
Fix became the 10th wrestler in the historical Cowboy program to become a four-time conference champion – with the possibility of becoming its first ever five-time champ if he returns next year.
The 24.5 points he accumulated on his way to this fourth conference crown in his hometown was the most of any conference wrestler in this year’s tournament – capped with his major decision victory in the 133-pound championship match.
“I’ve really focused on my performance in each match that I’ve wrestled this year, rather than the result, so that I can perform at the end,” Fix said. “I haven’t really cared too much about results, there’s been a couple of matches I probably could have gotten major decisions, but I was more focused on my performance and the little things that I know that I need to do to win in the end.”
Prior to Fix defending his title, redshirt junior Dustin Plott managed to do the same as the second seed at 174 pounds.
Plott’s third meeting with Missouri’s Peyton Mocco led the finals lineup televised on ESPNU.
Though Mocco struck first with a takedown in the first, Plott weathered the storm and managed to be the wrestler with just enough gas left in the tank late as both wrestlers showed signs of fatigue in the closing minute of the match. With just 15 seconds remaining, the Tuttle native finally landed his shot to claim a 5-3 decision to win his second-straight Big 12 title.
“I’ll be honest, I’m really grateful they moved me to first match because I kind of go to bed pretty early at night, so I was like, ‘Man, I’m gonna need some caffeine wrestling 9 or 10 o’clock at night,’” Plott joked.
Those would be the only two titles for the Cowboys, which finished second in the team race – 14 points behind Missouri.
The one other championship match Oklahoma State was represented in was Kaden Gfeller at 157 pounds. However, he was unable to win his own second-straight conference title – though wrestling at a heavier weight this year – as he lost by 5-3 decision.
The finals capped off a relatively good weekend for the Cowboys in their quest to qualify for the NCAA national tournament that will be held in the same arena in Tulsa beginning March 16.
The biggest surprise for the Pokes came in the form of Reece Witcraft at 125 pounds.
After moving down in weight to fill the gap created by a season-ending injury to Trevor Mastrogiovanni, Witcraft arrived at the BOK Center as an unseeded wrestler. He walked out of the arena with a third-place medal and an automatic qualifier for the national tournament.
“I think that if he was down at 25 all year, he wouldn’t have been unseeded,” Fix said of Witcraft. “He’s fun to watch. He’s dangerous.”
All but one Oklahoma State wrestler earned an automatic qualifier over the weekend, with Cowboy coach John Smith holding out hope for that lone wrestler to earn an at-large bid when the brackets are announced later this week.
Wyatt Sheets finished ninth at 165 pounds – a weight class the conference qualified eight automatically. Coming in as the six seed, his lone losses were to the wrestlers who finished third and fourth on the podium.
“We took eight guys at the weight class – that’s how tough this conference is,” Smith argued for Sheets. “And so we implemented this system to make sure we wrestle out and make sure we know who’s ninth, and so Wyatt Sheets is ninth and got beat by the guy that took third and the guy that took fourth in the tournament that’s taking eight.
“He came in No. 23 in the nation (at the weight), so to me, he warrants a bid to the national tournament.”
