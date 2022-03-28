Oklahoma State’s offensive line needs to replenish its depth, and the team’s three newest commits can help.
Charlie Dickey, OSU’s O-line coach, landed a trio of commitments in a two-day span.
Casey Collier, an offensive tackle from USC, announced Sunday night that he had committed to the Cowboy football team. Then Jason “Queso” Brooks, an offensive guard from Vanderbilt – where OSU defensive coordinator Derek Mason formerly coached – publicized his decision Monday. That night, OSU gained another commit in Prince Pines, an offensive tackle who has played at Sam Houston and Baylor.
Collier has four seasons of eligibility remaining, Brooks has three and Pines has two.
As OSU reloads its O-line without key contributors Josh Sills, Danny Godlevske and Tyrese Williams, the new commits add not only depth, but also size. Brooks – the shortest of the group – is 6-foot-4 and 295 pounds, according to his Vanderbilt bio. Pines was listed at 6-foot-5 and 340 pounds on Sam Houston’s roster, while Collier checked in at 6-foot-7 and 300 pounds at USC.
Collier’s family is familiar with athletic success. His sister, Charli Collier, was the No. 1 selection in the 2021 WNBA Draft.
OSU practices in full pads
When the Cowboys arrived at Sherman E. Smith Training Center for the second week of spring practice, they looked like they were dressed for game day.
After kicking off spring football with a no-pads practice last Tuesday, the Cowboys put on their full gear for week two. Running backs tunneled through the power blast machine that imitates arm tackles, offensive linemen crashed into the blocking pads their teammates held and defenders practiced half-tackles.
Every drill strikes a balance between safety and intensity. OSU coach Mike Gundy said the Cowboys won’t tackle one another to the ground in practice, but they will wear full pads from this point forward.
“We play full-speed, but we don’t go to the ground,” Gundy said. “We think that it helps us in the big picture and try to do the best we can to simulate a game.”
Early in spring practice, junior receiver Brennan Presley can sense his team’s energy level. The Cowboys aren’t satisfied with their Big 12 runner-up finish from the previous season, and they’re pushing for more.
“I just think we’re extremely hungry to get out there,” Presley said. “Hungry enough to play against each other … so once we get into a game with somebody else, it’s just going to be amplified, and I think it’s going to be a great season.”
Gundy discusses raise approved by Board of Regents
Mike Gundy’s updated contract terms make him the highest-paid coach in the Big 12 Conference.
Gundy will receive a salary of $7.5 million this year, OSU announced Friday. He is also set to have an annual retention bonus of $1 million every year for the next five years.
Gundy said the contract discussions began months ago with Weiberg and OSU president Dr. Kayse Shrum.
“As I mentioned last week, they have taken care of everybody in our building,” Gundy said. “This is just the last one that you guys heard about, so as I said a week ago, I’m very pleased with the way they’ve handled the situation and diagnosed it to a point that will last for years to come.”
