The first full week of October is nationally recognized as Mental Health Awareness Week. So, it only seems appropriate that the Oklahoma State football program recently added a third counselor to its staff, coach Mike Gundy said on Monday at his weekly media availability.
It’s a partnership the Cowboys have with the University of Tulsa’s health services, with people in those positions “in demand everywhere in the country,” Gundy said.
“Mental health has been an issue since we’ve walked the face of the Earth, and it’s just never been talked about,” Gundy said. “People discard it and act like it’s just gonna go away, and it’s not.
“Now, the good news is, people are discovering it’s a fact, and people can admit it and get help. and it’s very, very important.”
The program started the initiative within the last handful of years, striving to provide a safe space for its student-athletes while they manage the highs and lows that come with being a full-time student in the always-competitive Big 12 Conference.
It isn’t just for the players, though. In his 18th year at the helm of the program, and after countless years of playing and coaching the sport, Gundy believes the service will be of help to himself and his coaching staff as well.
“It’s all of us, right?” Gundy said. “We all have anxiety, and anxiety causes problems. … We have more outlets now for players or coaches, or anybody that needs some type of counseling, than we ever had before.”
Those resources present a stark difference from when Gundy was a player at OSU in the late 1980s, and that’s another part of the reason he’s making such a push for his people.
“If somebody acted like they had anxiety or were depressed, people just said, ‘OK, send them off to the padded room.’ The public frowned upon it,” Gundy said. “We knew it, but nobody wanted to admit it, and we didn’t accept things. We’re much better than that now.”
One of the first players to take advantage of the program’s resources was punter Tom Hutton, who left his hometown of Newborough, Victoria, in southeastern Australia to join the Cowboys through the ProKick Australia program in 2019.
“I’ve been in there a couple of times early on when I got here. It was a bit of an adjustment,” Hutton said. “With the sports psychologist, I spoke to him a few times just about homesickness and that sort of stuff. It was a great help.”
Hutton’s circumstance differs from his teammates – and most other student-athletes – in ways other than moving across the pond to pursue a dream. At 32, he’s the oldest active player in FBS this season, which puts him at a different point in life than the teammates he interacts with on a daily basis.
But Hutton’s extra years have come with more experience than his peers, and that’s given him a perspective they will likely be without for the better part of the next decade.
“We come in here and it’s all business. There’s a limited amount of time that we can be here as players, and the coaches use all of the time that they can to drill in the football stuff,” Hutton said. “So, to have somewhere else that’s concerned about our mental health and well-being is really important.”
Of course, Gundy and Hutton aren’t alone in their thinking.
Cowboys offensive lineman Caleb Etienne believes the resources are crucial toward making it through tough times. A father to a 1-year-old son, Caleb Jr., the redshirt junior and Butler transfer wants people to know there’s more to the players that fans see take the field on Saturdays.
“We’re out here every day, and nobody really knows what we do outside of football,” Etienne said. “I think it’s really important, just to always check in on each other and stuff like that, and just see how things are going. You don’t know what people are going through.”
That’s seemingly the message Gundy wants to get across, too.
The longest-tenured coach in the Big 12 wants to make sure his student-athletes are taken care of as people before they are as players, and that’s something he’s taken steps toward with the program’s recent addition of those resources.
“Forget football,” Gundy said. “It’s a positive for all of us to know that we have people that can help if you have some type of depression, anxiety, a lot of things going on daily.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.