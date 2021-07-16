Mike Boynton added one final piece to the 2021-22 puzzle this week when a former five-star recruit announced his commitment to Oklahoma State men’s basketball.
Memphis transfer Moussa Cisse, a 6-foot-11 and 215-pound center, committed Thursday. He was the No. 10 prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, and will be joining the Cowboys after a year at Memphis.
Cisse started all 28 games for Memphis this year, averaging 6.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per contest. In doing so, he was named the American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year.
He declared for the NBA Draft on April 6, but maintained his college eligibility. He reportedly entered the transfer portal near the end of April, but it wasn’t until July 2 that he announced his decision to play a second year of college basketball.
Cisse adds some depth in the post for the Cowboys. They have junior Kalib Boone (6-9), junior Keylan Boone (6-8) sophomore Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe (6-7) and sophomore Bernard Kouma (6-10) returning this year.
Cisse is likely the final piece of the Cowboys’ roster for the upcoming season. Boynton, who is entering his fifth year as coach of the Cowboys, also brought in three other highly-touted transfers.
They are Woody Newton (Syracuse), Tyreek Smith (Texas Tech) and Bryce Thompson (Kansas). Each of them also played just one season at their previous schools.
