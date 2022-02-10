Lindy Waters III is launching his NBA career in his home state.
Waters, a former guard on the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team, signed a two-way contract with the Oklahoma City Thunder, the organization announced in a news release Thursday. This contract allows him to compete for the Thunder and the Oklahoma City Blue, the Thunder’s G League affiliate.
Waters has already participated in 28 games for the Blue, and he followed an unconventional path to get there. After his OSU career, he played for the Enid Outlaws, a member of a minor league organization called The Basketball League (TBL).
“Really, in my mind, it encapsulates the difficulty of this sport,” OSU coach Mike Boynton said. “I’m proud as hell of him because I know how hard he works. I’m even more proud that he’s doing it right here close to home.”
Waters, from Norman, has established his identity as a prolific shooter beyond the arc for the Blue. His 3-point percentage of 48.8 is the fourth best among all G League players.
As Waters’ former teammate, OSU senior guard Isaac Likekele has been familiar with those skills for a while. Likekele’s face lit up when he heard the news that Waters received an opportunity with the Thunder.
“Shout-out Lindo, man, he’s been doing his thing,” Likekele said. “I thought he had a great shot here, but it seems like his shot got even crazier since he’s left.”
Keylan Boone, a junior guard/forward from Tulsa, said he stays in touch with Waters and sees his level of focus reflected in his game.It’s tough for anyone to find consistency in professional basketball – Boynton acknowledged that NBA opportunities can be brief – but regardless of how much time Waters spends with the Thunder, his former teammates and coaches are celebrating his accomplishment with him.
“Proud is probably not a good enough word, really,” Boynton said. “I’ve watched him his whole career. … I’ve known him for a long time, and to see that dream be realized is what it’s ultimately all about, for me, is to watch these kids get to where they want to go.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Hallie Hart on Twitter @halliehart for Oklahoma State basketball updates.
