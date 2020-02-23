Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Rain showers early with overcast skies later in the day. High 52F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.