Key contributors to Oklahoma State’s Fiesta Bowl championship have begun finding new homes away from Stillwater.
Senior safety Tanner McCalister will actually be following Jim Knowles to Ohio State, announcing his decision to transfer to the Buckeyes on Wednesday via tweet: “Already written! Excited to begin this new journey with (Ohio State) lets go!”
McCalister had been a two-year starter for Oklahoma State after moving from cornerback to safety, and had played in 50 career games with the Cowboys. This past season, he was seventh on the team with 39 tackles – one for a loss – and had one interceptions. He was also third on the team in pass breakups behind cornerbacks Jarrick Bernard-Converse and Christian Holmes.
On the opposite end of the defense, redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Jayden Jernigan announced the day after the Fiesta Bowl that he was joining the Missouri football program.
Jernigan played in every game as a true freshman in 2019, but missed the 2020 season. He played in all 14 games this past season, collecting 22 tackles – including two sacks – and had six quarterback hurries (including one in the Fiesta Bowl) and a forced fumble. However, he did not start any game for the Cowboys.
Also moving on from the defense – but not via transfer – is redshirt senior safety Tre Sterling, who announced right after the bowl game that he was entering the NFL Draft.
There is now eight combined Cowboys on the defensive side from the two-deep who are confirmed to be gone from the program by way of graduation, draft or transfer. The number could rise depending on the status of seniors Bernard-Converse and Kolby Harvell-Peel, who are eligible for another year due to the pandemic impacting the 2020 season.
Backup offensive lineman Hunter Anthony also was quick to announce his new home after the bowl game. After playing in the Fiesta Bowl, the redshirt junior from Tuttle committed to Nebraska after playing in 23 career games for the Cowboys – including five starts.
There are four other scholarship Cowboys who have entered the portal but have yet to announce their next location.
Senior running back Dezmon Jackson played at Hutchinson (Kansas) Community College before arriving in Stillwater. A three-star running back out of junior college, Jackson had mostly received offers from Group of 5 schools, with Kansas State being the only other Power 5 program beside Oklahoma State to extend an offer.
Redshirt freshman offensive lineman Monroe Mills announced Wednesday he was joining those other Cowboys who had entered the portal.
Mills, a three-star tackle out of Columbia, Missouri, was largely a target of Group of 5 programs – including Arkansas State, Buffalo and Central Michigan – as well as Ivy League schools Columbia, Dartmouth and Harvard.
Sophomore receiver Matt Polk, whose father played at Oklahoma State, entered the portal just days after Oklahoma State won the Fiesta Bowl in Polk’s hometown – the team had practiced at Polk’s high school leading up to the game.
A three-star prospect in the 2020 class, Polk originally chose the Cowboys over a long list of Pac-12 Conference program – including both Arizona and Arizona State – as well as SEC programs Florida and Tennessee.
While Oklahoma State continues to see defectors, the program is also becoming a popular potential spot for others looking for new homes.
University of Tulsa defensive tackle Jaxon Player has Oklahoma State as one of his five options to relocate as a three-year starter for the Golden Hurricane.
Player had 49 tackles – 14 tackles for a loss – and four sacks with seven quarterback hurries, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 13 games with Tulsa this season. In the contest against the Cowboys, Player had five tackles – one for a loss – with two quarterback hurries.
