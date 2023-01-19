Spencer Sanders' stay in the transfer portal has come to an end. The former Oklahoma State quarterback is headed to the SEC, telling ESPN on Thursday morning that he's transferring to Ole Miss.
Sanders will leave Stillwater having compiled the second-most yards of offense in program history (11,509) and the second-most passing yards (9,553). He was two wins away from tying Mason Rudolph (32) for the most wins by a Cowboys quarterback.
He was the 2019 Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and the 2020 Cheez-It Bowl MVP. Sanders was also First Team All-Big 12 Conference in 2021, as well as the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Offensive MVP.
“I appreciate all that Cowboy fans and the Oklahoma State family have given to my family and me in these memory-filled five years,” Sanders shared via Twitter on Dec. 5, the day he entered the transfer portal. “The relationships, education and endless support are something that will stay with me forever.
“I hope that everyone will respect this massive decision and support me in the next chapter of my life.”
The Cowboys recently made an addition at the position, too, by grabbing Michigan transfer Alan Bowman out of the transfer portal Jan. 9.
Bowman played in 19 games during his first three seasons at Texas Tech, completing 478 of 713 passes (67 percent) for 5,260 yards and 33 touchdowns with 17 interceptions.
He isn’t a stranger to OSU’s Boone Pickens Stadium, either. He faced the Cowboys twice as a Red Raider, including a 50-44 loss to OSU in Stillwater in which he threw for 384 yards and three touchdowns with one interception while going 31 for 46.
Now, after two years at Michigan that included only 11 pass attempts, Bowman is returning to a Big 12 Conference that he once put on notice to compete with Garret Rangel, Gunnar Gundy and Zane Flores for the starting job.
Both Gundy and Rangel spent parts of this season filling in for Sanders, who sustained a shoulder injury that lingered during the Cowboys’ Week 5 win over Texas Tech.
Three-start recruit Zane Flores out of Gretna, Nebraska. Flores was named Nebraska's Gatorade Player of the Year after throwing for 3,117 yards and 31 touchdowns to lead Gretna to a runner-up finish in his farewell tour.
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
