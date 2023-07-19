Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski didn’t have to look too far for the program’s next pitching coach.
Carrie Eberle, who was a two-time All-American with the Cowgirls and went on to play professionally, is the person set to fill that void, Gajewski announced Thursday morning in a release.
“There is no better person who understands Oklahoma State softball and The Cowgirl Way than Carrie Eberle,” Gajewski said via release. “I had a firsthand look at her as a player and then as a graduate assistant, and the personal and professional growth she displayed made her a very easy choice for our program.”
Eberle will step into the role that previously belonged to John Bargfeldt, who spent the past four seasons with the Cowgirls after 14 years leading Tulsa. He retired shortly after the conclusion of the 2023 campaign in a move that was unexpected, Gajewski told Jenni Carlson of The Oklahoman.
His time at OSU’s coincided with Eberle’s. Bargfeldt has helped produced some of the program’s best aces during his four-year stay. Now, he’s headed to retirement, according to a report from Extra Innings Softball.
“He always thinks that he could be replaced, but I don’t know if John can be replaceable,” said Kelly Maxwell, OSU’s ace of the past three years. “I care for him so much – and his family. I know what he did was right, and I hope that we can bring someone in that is gonna carry on the legacy that John had here and what he was able to do within that short window.”
Eberle’s return to Stillwater comes on the heels of one season as Lipscomb’s pitching coach – a role that now seemingly served as a primer for what was to come, what now is. The Bisons finished the 2023 season with a record of 21-29, but they had a couple of bright spots in their rotation with Brinkley Kita and Emily Yakubowski.
But she’ll be faced with a tall task. Taller than it was a couple of weeks ago, anyway.
Maxwell, Eberle’s successor as OSU’s ace, sent a shockwave through college softball when she announced she was entering the transfer portal on July 7. Still, she’ll have a bonafide pitching corps in Lexi Kilfoyl, Kyra Aycock and incoming freshman Katie Kutz.
Eberle isn’t unfamiliar with what it’s like to be on Gajewski’s staff, either.
She was a student assistant at OSU in 2022, when the Cowgirls won the Big 12 Tournament and made it to a third-straight Women’s College World Series, a streak that’s since been extended to four consecutive trips to the sport’s biggest stage.
Before then, her two years as the Cowgirls’ ace included a record of 36-5, 1.13 ERA and 224 strikeouts in 266 1/3 innings of action. She was the Big 12 Pitcher of the Year in 2021 after the 2020 season, of course, was halted halfway through due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Eberle was instrumental in two of the program’s four-straight trips to the WCWS. Now, after a brief stint away from Stillwater, she returns in hopes of making that five in a row.
“Oklahoma State has a special piece of my heart and to have the opportunity to come back is a blessing,” Eberle said via release. “OSU created such a positive environment for me during my playing career, and the family atmosphere, along with the winning culture that attracted me then, are the same reasons why I am so excited to be back now.”
