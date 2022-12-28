After three weeks in the transfer portal, former Oklahoma State defensive end Trace Ford, an Edmond native, announced he was moving a little closer to home.
Ford shared via Twitter on Wednesday afternoon that he was transferring to Oklahoma.
“Home grown,” the graphic Ford shared said.
“Oklahoma kid,” he added.
He appeared in nine games for the Cowboys this season before sustaining an apparent season-ending injury during OSU’s Week 9 road loss to Kansas. His time in Stillwater comes to an end after 32 games, which would’ve been more if not for an injury that kept him sidelined the entirety of the 2021 season.
In his three seasons on the field with the Pokes, Ford totaled 59 tackles, 8.5 sacks, three forced fumbles, 14 pass deflections and an interception. Ford’s lone collegiate score came on a scoop-and-score during the Cowboys’ 63-7 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Week 3.
His announcement came within the same day of the Cowboys’ 24-17 loss to Wisconsin on Tuesday evening – and into the early hours of Wednesday morning – at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix, Arizona.
His commitment to Brett Venables and the Sooners comes on the heels of a recruitment trail that included a visit to Lincoln Riley’s USC program. He and former OSU linebacker Mason Cobb took a visit together, and Cobb has since committed to the Trojans.
In the portal at the time of publication, in order of announcement: Mason Cobb (LB), Na’Drian Dizadare (LB), Preston Hickey (DT), Rashad Dixon (WR), Kanion Williams (S), Spencer Sanders (QB), Braylin Presley (WR), Eli Russ (OL), Thomas Harper (S), Dominic Richardson (RB), Trace Ford (DE), Langston Anderson (WR), Demarco Jones (CB), Jabbar Muhammad (CB).
