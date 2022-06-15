A recognizable figure in the local sports community has been hired as the assistant athletics director for Stillwater Public Schools.
The Board of Education approved the hire of Mack Butler during a special meeting Wednesday, according to an SPS news release. Butler, originally from Fairfax, was the Oklahoma State football team’s director of operations from 2001-04 and 2009-21.
He will take over the position formerly held Brian Warwick, who is set to succeed Tucker Barnard as Stillwater’s head athletics director starting in July.
“I’m so pleased with this hire,” Warwick said in the news release. “Mack Butler brings a wealth of administrative experience and knowledge, specifically in operations, an area I feel we need to prioritize.
“His vast experience in athletic administration and level of expertise in athletic operations are the two things I’m most excited about. We’ll be able to better plan, prioritize, and budget with him on our team. Plus, everyone you talk to who has met him will tell you he’s a great human being.”
Butler, who graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in 1972 and obtained his master’s degree from Southeastern Oklahoma State University, built his path in athletics as a high school coach at Stigler, McAlester and Wilburton. He is honored in the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
After gaining experience on college football coaching staffs at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M Junior College and the University of Tulsa, Butler shifted to an administrative role as Tulsa’s director of operations in 2000. Between stints at OSU, he served as LSU’s assistant athletic director for football operations.
In September 2020, Bill Haisten of the Tulsa World reported Butler would be “nudged into retirement in January” amid the Oklahoma State athletic department’s COVID-19 related pay cuts.
Now, Butler has a full-circle opportunity to reconnect with his roots in high school athletics, and this time, he brings extensive administrative experience with him.
“I’m thrilled to be joining Stillwater,” Butler said in the news release. “This school district is known for outstanding academics and great athletics programs, and I’m happy to get back to education, where I originally started, and to help however I’m needed.”
