A former Oklahoma high school basketball star is returning to her home state.
Terryn Milton, a point guard from Owasso, signed with the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team, OSU Athletics announced Monday. Milton tweeted her OSU recruitment photos and declared, “I’m coming home!!”
Arkansas State transfer Trinitee Jackson, Arizona transfer Anna Gret Asi and Villanova transfer Lior Garzon also signed with the Cowgirls.
Milton spent four seasons at UT Arlington, where she surpassed the 1,000-point mark. With 11.9 points per game as a senior, she was the Mavericks’ second-leading scorer, and she had a team-high 4.5 assists per game. In high school, she was the Class 6A State Tournament MVP as she powered Owasso to a state title in 2018.
During the past season, Milton played in Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Mavericks visited OSU on Dec. 17, when the Cowgirls won, 61-46, to give then-coach Jim Littell his 200th victory.
The Cowgirls’ program has changed drastically since then. OSU hired Jacie Hoyt to replace Littell, and a significant portion of the roster left for the transfer portal. The Cowgirls have retained only six players from the past season, according to OSU’s online roster. Leading scorer Lauren Fields announced her decision to transfer to Arizona, and point guard Micah Dennis is also no longer on the roster.
Without Dennis, Milton could step in as the starting point guard as the Cowgirls rebuild. Although OSU’s depth has diminished because of transfers, Hoyt is also using the portal as a recruiting tool. Naomie Alnatas and Landry Williams plan to follow Hoyt from Kansas City to OSU.
Williams, from Bixby, celebrated Milton’s commitment on Twitter. Williams and Milton both grew up in the Tulsa area.
“When you get to play with her AND live with her next year … doesn’t get much better than that!” Williams said.
OSU has also landed a commitment from 6-foot-3 German recruit Praise Egharevba, who has been playing for the Nottingham Wildcats in the Women’s British Basketball League.
