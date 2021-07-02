A pair of Stillwater legends traveled Thursday to Orlando, Florida, and were awarded a high honor.
Matt Holliday and Michele Smith were inducted into the NFHS National High School Hall of Fame.
Holiday and Smith were two of 12 inductees honored as part of the National High School Hall of Fame’s 38th class. They joined Tim Couch, Alex English, Dave Logan, Maicel Malone, Rickey Baker, Charles Berry, Bill Farney and Robert Littlefield.
The two sat at tables enveloped in a black tablecloth at the Hall of Fame press conference with just a water bottle, a name card and their reflections about their high school years.
“I’m grateful to be here,” Holliday said. “It’s an honor to be chosen to such a Hall of Fame. I think this is the first Hall of Fame I’ve ever been put into, so I’m excited about it.”
A star baseball player at Stillwater High, Holliday continued his family tradition of excellence on the diamond and recently retired after a decorated 20-year professional baseball career.
He was drafted by the Colorado Rockies out of high school in 1998 and the outfielder became a World Series champion in 2011. He was selected to seven MLB All-Star games and won four Silver Slugger Awards.
A three-sport athlete in his time as a Stillwater Pioneer, Holliday played basketball until his senior year and was the starting quarterback of the football team.
“I’ve always loved sports,” Holliday said. “My dad was and is a baseball coach. My brother is a baseball coach. I grew up in a very sports-oriented family. I’ve always, since I was a little kid, wanted to be a pro baseball player. The good Lord allowed for that. That was always my dream.”
One of Holliday’s biggest athletic regrets is not playing basketball for the Pioneers his senior year in preparation for the MLB draft.
“I think the purity of high school sports as you go on and play professionally it starts to become a business,” Holliday said. “You start to understand what a blessing it was to play sports at such a pure level at high school and really play for your teammates, classmates and friends. It’s something you never get to experience again.”
Smith, an All-American softball pitcher at Oklahoma State University, is a key figure in ESPN broadcast booths covering softball across the country.
“When I look back at my high school career, I think about the people and the relationships, and the coaches that really impacted my life and formed me as a young woman trying to figure out what I was going to do with my life,” Smith said.
The two-time Olympic medalist had a fantastic career at Voorhees High School in Glen Gardner, New Jersey.
Smith played field hockey and basketball in addition to softball, and fondly remembers the encouragement and love so characteristic of the high school level that she received from coaches, friends and family.
“We create strong athletes and strong people at that high school level,” Smith said. “The thing that I think about most is the community support. My grandmother and my grandpa wrapped up in quilts during really cold afternoons coming down to watch a field hockey game when it might be raining.”
The careers of Holliday and Smith flourished in Stillwater and set the Olympian and MLB all-star on a newly recognized Hall-of-Fame path.
“Some of the best days of my entire career, when people ask me, I think a lot of people assume it’s going to be something about the Olympics,” Smith said. “But I think back on the gifts that I was given at a really young age, that I was allowed to grow and explore.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.