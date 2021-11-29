Julia Cottrill had a message that was short and sweet: “coming home.”
The former Stillwater High softball standout catcher and daughter of Oklahoma State softball assistant coach Jeff Cottrill announced via Twitter late Monday that she was transferring to Oklahoma State. The tweet included images of her wearing an OSU uniform.
Cottrill had been a member of the Florida softball program since graduating from Stillwater High.
Last year, she started in 50 of 51 games played for the Gators. She had a batting average of .294 and a slugging percentage of .479. The former Lady Pioneer had five home runs and 26 RBIs.
The catcher position was likely to be a competition for the Cowgirls this upcoming season with the graduation of Reagan Wright, who started most of last season behind the plate after transferring from UT-Arlington. Wright had a .180 average with four homers and 14 RBIs for the Cowgirls.
Kenny Gajewski has four other catchers already listed on the roster, with two them being true freshmen. One those freshmen, Maggie Herdejurgen of Crosby, Texas, was ranked the 65th prospect in the 2021 class by Extra Inning Softball.
The other two are redshirt junior Taylor Tuck, also a Stillwater High product who saw some limited time behind the plate last year, and junior Averie Sims, who has no stats with the Cowgirls.
