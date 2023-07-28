A little more than a year ago, Jackson Holliday was surrounded by his friends and family while waiting for the MLB Draft to get underway. That moment was a culmination of the four years leading up to it, all spent at Stillwater High while Holliday solidified himself as one of the sport’s next biggest things.
Think Anthony Volpe. Think Wander Franco. Think Julio Rodriguez. All rising stars who checked in at 22 years old or younger on Opening Day 2023.
Now think Holliday, a 19-year-old with an electric bat – and, yes, the son of former World Series champion Matt Holliday – who didn’t wait long at all before the Baltimore Orioles selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2022.
“Right after that, we headed to Baltimore, signed and went down to Sarasota,” Holliday told News Press. “Ever since then, I’ve been playing Minor League Baseball.”
It seems rather simple when it’s put like that. But Holliday hasn’t just been playing in the minors; he’s captivated and utterly dominated them en route to a rapid ascension through Baltimore’s farm system.
The sure-thing, versatile shortstop went to Sarasota, Florida, last August after being assigned to the Orioles’ rookie-level affiliate in the Florida Complex League. Two weeks later, Holliday was promoted to the Delmarva Shorebirds, a Single-A affiliate where he spent the rest of 2022.
It was apparent through Delmarva’s first 14 games of 2023 that Holliday didn’t belong. He was hitting .396 with six doubles, a triple and a pair of home runs. That led to him being called up to High-A with the Aberdeen Ironbirds in late April after tallying more RBI (16) than strikeouts (13) in his time with the Shorebirds.
Those same things that were evident in Delmarva followed him to Aberdeen. And they’re the exact same things that still haven’t wavered, with Holliday joining the Bowie Baysox, Baltimore’s Double-A affiliate, on July 14.
“I mean, it was my goal. But you never know what’s gonna happen,” Holliday said. “It just happened to fall in order for me to be called up pretty fast. I’ve enjoyed it. I’ve enjoyed all the coaching staffs that I’ve had, and I’m excited to be in Bowie.”
Not everything goes according to plan. He doesn’t think so, anyway, and that’s largely because of a slump in the middle of June, about three weeks before leaving Aberdeen and taking the next step to Bowie.
Holliday’s tough stretch lasted seven games. And, by the end of it, his numbers still stood above the rest. He went 4-for-25 in those eight days, striking out an uncharacteristically abundant seven times and dropping his batting average from .326 to .297.
Yes, that’s after a slump.
“Failure is definitely a part of this game,” Holliday said.
He’s shown out through his first 10 games with Bowie, hitting .357 with four doubles and a game-tying home run during the Baysox’s eventual 8-5 win over Harrisburg on July 22. He has six multi-hit games in that time, too.
Regardless of where, Holliday has been a pitcher’s nightmare in 2023. His total line through 81 games with Delmarva, Aberdeen and Bowie: .334/.458/.981, 73 runs, 21 doubles, six triples, eight home runs, 53 RBI and 20 stolen bases.
A hidden part of the success, he said, was growing up in a major-league clubhouse. It’s no secret, of course, that he hung around the likes of Yadier Molina and Albert Pujols during his dad’s storied stint with the St. Louis Cardinals. But it’s an opportunity that not everyone has, especially at such a young age.
“I was watching big leaguers and all-stars going day-in and day-out, and if you hit .300 you’re in a really good spot,” Holliday said. “It’s just being able to trust my swing and trust the process and all the work that I put in during the season – and the offseason – to know that it’s gonna happen.”
Holliday is part of a youth revolution in Baltimore, one that, as of Friday afternoon, had the Orioles sitting atop a heavily stacked AL East.
Star catcher Adley Rutschman, now 25, was the organization’s selection with the No. 1 pick in 2019, and he’s behind the plate full-time after being called up midway through the 2022 campaign. Gunnar Henderson, 22, was taken a round after Rutschman, and he was called up toward the backend of last season ahead of manning third base in 91 games this year.
Jordan Westburg, a 24-year-old middle infielder who was taken by Baltimore the year after Rutschman and Henderson, made his big league debut at second base in late June.
After working and playing alongside those guys at spring training, Holliday realized that perhaps he isn’t too far away after all. At least it doesn’t feel like it.
“I didn’t really feel out of place,” he said.
“So I think that has been helpful for me, is just knowing how close I think I am. And just being able to go in, day-in and day-out, knowing my goal is to play in the big leagues has kind of helped motivate me.”
It’s neat, Holliday said, to be part of an organization that’s headed in the right direction. Barring an implosion in the latter half of the regular season, all signs point to the Orioles’ foreseeable destination being the postseason for the first time since 2016 – and, also within reach, their first AL East crown since 2014.
All of the buzz reminds him of his dad’s days with the Cardinals. There was a certain standard in St. Louis. Holliday wants to be a part of setting that same standard in Baltimore.
“I just remember them going to the playoffs every year, and that’s my goal,” he said. “That’s something that I want to do as a player. I want to have that tradition of making the playoffs as much as possible.”
Holliday’s first calendar year in professional baseball hasn’t been shy on big-time moments. It’d be hard to argue otherwise.
Within 12 months – less than that, really – he’s marched his way through the Orioles’ farm system and onto the doorstep of the show. He was selected to the All-Star Futures Game in Seattle, where he ran into legend Ken Griffey Jr. And, most importantly, he’s managed every single expectation that’s come with being the No. 1 prospect in the MLB before turning 20.
Holliday is ready to put all of that behind, though. He wants more.
“My goal is to be a big leaguer, not the best minor leaguer,” Holliday said. “I’m trying to make it up as fast as possible. But being the No. 1 prospect is pretty cool.”
