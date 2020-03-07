TULSA – Boo Lewallen knows what it takes to overcome obstacles.
And that’s where the Oklahoma State 149-pounder found himself in the semifinals of the Big 12 Conference Championships on Saturday at the BOK Center.
The redshirt junior nearly saw his journey for a second conference crown end on the edge of the mat against Iowa State’s Jarrett Degen.
The Cyclone had turned a shot by Lewallen into a takedown and nearfall – after Lewallen has landed three takedowns in the first, but led by just three points – with the Cowboy managing to flip to his stomach before both of his shoulders hit the mat in the second period.
“You’ve got to keep wrestling,” Lewallen said. “I know he’s a tough opponent – we’ve wrestled quite a bit.”
The No. 1 seed at 149 pounds was suddenly faced with a small deficit heading into the third period against the four seed.
But responding from adversity has been a staple for Lewallen throughout his career at Oklahoma State.
He’s returned from two major injuries, so a point wasn’t a big hill to climb.
But it was how he climbed that hill that was significant for Oklahoma State.
Lewallen pinned the Cyclone in the third period – and was unable to contain his excitement in the middle of the crowd of Cowboy fans at the BOK Center – and pushed the Pokes further ahead of the field.
“He did a nice job just recovering from that,” Cowboy coach John Smith said. “A lot of times, that can take a lot out of you emotionally. I was pleased to see him immediately go back down and get the reversal to the back, and then a couple times he had to readjust for the pin, and picked up the pin.”
The Yukon native was one of four Cowboys to clinch spots in Sunday’s championship round at the conference tournament.
Oklahoma State also leads in the team standings with 111.5 points, while followed closely behind by Iowa State with 92 and Northern Iowa with 90.5.
“Bonus points are always big in tournaments. It’s the key to to continuing to advance your score even higher,” Smith said. “When everybody’s equal, I think we got four in the finals, Iowa State has four, and we’re winning by several points. I think it goes back to the bonus points is the difference in the tournament right now.”
Fellow No. 1 seeds Nick Piccininni (126 pounds) and Travis Wittlake will also be in the finals.
Piccininni picked up a 12-1 major decision over North Dakota State’s McGwire Midkiff, while Wittlake coasted to a 10-3 decision over South Dakota State’s Tanner Cook.
Oklahoma State got a boost at 157 pounds after one of its expected finalists lost in the quarterfinals.
Anthony Montalvo, the No. 2 seed at 184 pounds, was upset early – and has wrestled back to the consolation semifinals, which will be held Sunday morning.
But No. 3 seeded Wyatt Sheets rallied from an early deficit in his semifinal at 157 pounds, utilizing a pair of four-point nearfalls in the third to earn a 14-5 major decision against No. 2 seed Jared Franek of North Dakota State.
“Sheets was in a tough battle, getting taken down twice in the first period,” Smith said. “He kind of shook it off and kept going forward, picked up his own takedown. This is the time of year you have to go for things, you can’t hold back – I think a couple of our guys are holding back, and it’s the difference in the outcome in a match.”
Montalvo responded from his upset with a pin and sudden victory – in a Bedlam match – to advance to the consolation semifinals.
He will be joined by Dakota Geer at 197 pounds.
After losing his quarterfinal match, Geer – the No. 5 seed – has won back-to-back matches by decision to get to the consolation semifinals.
True freshman Reece Witcraft found himself on the brink after losing his preliminary match to an unranked Air Force wrestler, and it was looking even more dire when his opponent in the first consolation match turned out to be the No. 1 seed at 133 pounds.
With eight automatic bids allocated to the conference for the weight, Witcraft was on the bubble if he failed to secure one of those spots.
And he did just that by pulling the upset – beating Utah Valley’s Taylor LaMont by 5-3 decision – which propelled him into the final eight remaining wrestlers at the weight. He lost his next match, and will take on West Virginia’s Lucas Seibert in the seventh-place match.
Each Cowboy still wrestling has positioned themselves for an automatic qualifying spot at their respective weight.
The only Cowboy who will not make it to the NCAA tournament will be Austin Harris, who has tried to bulk up this year to wrestle heavyweight – but is still giving up a lot of weight to his opponents.
Harris lost both of his matches – each to top-7 seeds – but only fell by decision in each one.
“He’s undersized, as we know, and he takes it a little bit personally. He doesn’t like to lose,” Smith said. “He didn’t come to Oklahoma State to wrestle at heavyweight, but he found himself there, and he’s not a complainer.
“He comes to work every day, comes to practice every day. He’s a great student. Just a lot of respect for him.”
