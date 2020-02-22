Mike Boynton and the Oklahoma State men’s basketball team picked up another big recruit for the class of 2020.
They added a fourth player – a four-star athlete – to the class, moving them up in the rankings to have the top Big 12 Conference recruiting class.
Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe announced his commitment Friday. He chose OSU over Georgetown and Seton Hall. He gives the Cowboys the No. 9-ranked class according to 247Sports.com, just ahead of Texas Tech, Baylor and Kansas.
Moncrieffe – a 6-foot-7, 195-pound small forward – is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports.com. The Mono, Ontario, Canada, native is the No. 1 recruit from Ontario, No. 24 at his position and No. 114 overall according to 247Sports.com.
Moncrieffe joins OSU signees Cade Cunningham (five-star, ranked No. 1), Rondel Walker (four-star, No. 96) and Montreal Pena (three-star No. 342).
Next year, the Cowboys will have three juniors, five sophomores and five freshman, as of now.
