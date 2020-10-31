Oklahoma State was haunted by its own mistakes Saturday night as it suffered its first loss of the season.
The Cowboys turned the ball over four times that resulted in nearly half of Texas’ points. In the end, they were too much for the Cowboys to overcome in the 41-34 overtime loss at Boone Pickens Stadium. It was the Cowboys’ first overtime game since 2017, which was a 13-10 win in Austin, Texas.
“We lost the turnover battle four to zero, and we got a kick returned on us for a touchdown,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said. “You have to give Texas credit. They made the plays in the end to win the game, but we didn’t give ourselves a chance.
"As I’ve said many times before, disciplined football, special teams and turnovers is what determines the outcome of games ’til the latter part of the season; we failed in those areas today and this is the result you’ll get.”
Despite the three fumbles and one interception, OSU had a chance to win the game in overtime or extend it after Texas scored a touchdown on the opening possession of the extra period.
OSU didn’t have much success on the ground most of the day – gaining only 130 yards on 51 carries – but it ran the ball on the four plays of overtime. The second of those resulted in a first down by senior LD Brown.
Three plays later, redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Sanders was forced to scramble and he gained only two yards on third-and-10. After a Texas timeout, the Longhorns brought significant pressure and forced Sanders to scramble to his left, but he was sacked, ending the game as Texas players rushed the field in celebration.
“I’m never going to regret anything,” Sanders said. “We lost the game. It hurt me pretty hard. … You can bash me, you can bash me. It doesn’t matter. I made too many mistakes and I can’t do that. I just can’t do it.”
The Cowboys committed three turnovers in the first half, but still led 24-20 at halftime. The first was a fumble on an exchange between Sanders and redshirt junior running back Chuba Hubbard on the second OSU possession of the game. It gave Texas possession at the OSU 15-yard line.
Three drives later – following an 11-yard touchdown pass from Sanders to senior Tylan Wallace to grab a 7-0 lead – Sanders threw his lone interception of the game. It was picked off by junior Jalen Green and he returned it 41 yards to the OSU 8 yard line.
The final turnover came during the final seconds of the half and resulted in Texas’ second field goal. Sanders was hit hard near midfield and the fumble was picked up and returned to the OSU 20-yard line.
“Today was a little different than what it has been in the past for him,” Gundy said. “The fumbled handoff, he’s been doing that for three years, so that shouldn’t happen. A couple times, it looked like he was holding onto the ball too long and getting stripped from behind. Either way, when you lose the turnover battle like that, you probably aren’t going to win the game.”
Leading 31-27 early in the fourth quarter, OSU gave away another fumble on a long drive. Brown coughed up the ball on a short run, giving Texas the ball back after it punted on three-straight drives.
The Longhorns drove 59 yards on four plays, taking a lead on a touchdown pass from senior Sam Ehlinger to sophomore Jake Smith to cap the drive.
OSU forced overtime on its final drive of regulation. The Cowboys drove 63 yards in seven plays in 1 minute and 8 seconds. Redshirt sophomore kicker Alex Hale drilled the 34-yard field goal, tying the game with five seconds remaining.
The Cowboys out-gained Texas 530 to 287 yards. Sanders threw for a career-high 400 yards on 27 of 39 passing for four touchdowns, which is also a career high. His previous high for yardage was 290 against Texas Tech last year, and he had three touchdown passes against McNeese.
Wallace led all receivers with 11 receptions for 187 yards and two touchdowns. Redshirt senior Dillon Stoner caught four passes for 5 yards, while Hubbard hauled in four receptions for 34 yards.
Hubbard struggled to find running room all game. He finished with 25 carries for 72 yards for an average of 2.9 yards per carry. Brown added 33 yards on eight carries.
OSU will travel to Kansas State next week, where they lost 31-12 in their last meeting in Manhattan, Kansas, two years ago.
“It’s sad to lose this, but you can’t hang your head,” Sanders said. “We’re men, so we’ll just keep pushing and what’s really going to define us is how we respond to this. We’re going to gather the guys and we’re going to keep going.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.