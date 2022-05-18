TULSA – Talking about mental health – especially in sports – has been taboo for generations.
But that is beginning to change, with the world of sports being among the leaders in that shift.
And one of golf’s most beloved members on the PGA Tour opened up about it this week heading into the PGA Championship at Southern Hills.
Rickie Fowler spoke candidly about working with a sports psychologist as part of his process to getting back to the level he once was. A level that made him a fan favorite and one of the top contenders on the Tour every week.
“It was for me just to, I guess, just get instead of it being myself or talking to people on my team or friends, kind of to have a point person and to be able to talk through some things and ultimately simplify the process and a lot of it just making sure or accepting negative thoughts, like everyone has, and it’s going to happen,” Fowler said. “It’s more just accepting, you can have them and then, ‘OK, I understand all that, like I’m going to go do this.’ and so that’s been kind of the main focus. It hasn’t been very long, but excited about how it’s been. and haven’t done a whole lot of work. Just initially started.”
Fowler said the idea of working on the mental aspect of things had been spoken about within his team for some time – with both he and those around him wondering if it was the right thing for him.
And finally, he made the decision that it “was the right time … to go that direction, and I felt like I could benefit from someone being involved in that territory.”
While he just began the mental process, getting his game going again on the course as been arduous.
A five-time PGA Tour winner, Fowler hasn’t won an event since the Waste Management Phoenix Open in 2019. His inconsistency on the tour in recent years led to a lack of invitations to the majors – only qualifying for the PGA Championship and Open Championship last season and not playing in the Masters Tournament this season.
However, there may be a sign of life.
His tie for eighth at the PGA Championship last year – in what he called a “fun week” – was his best finish since a tie for sixth at the 2016 Open Championship.
“There’s been a lot of trying to get where the body or the club was working properly or well in certain areas, even though my swing was kind of unorthodox,” Fowler said. “But through college golf and my first few years on Tour, my body was working a lot better than I would say it was three or four years ago.
“So piecing together a few different things from different times, getting everything kind of working together and it’s been a long road. But I feel like there’s a lot of good things here coming shortly.”
He also is taking a healthy approach with the media when addressing what he’s working on in both the mental game and the physical game.
He was asked if it annoys him getting asked the same questions nearly every week on how he can reclaim his past form, and he was quick to shoot down such thinking. He’s not allowing it to become yet another mental burden on him on his quest.
“I’m sure there’s some guys that may not like it or may try and dodge at times, but it’s no different than you guys asking me if I’m dealing with the same stuff in my head and going through, ‘Am I doing things right? Is this how it should be done?’ Or my thought process on course,” Fowler said. “There’s probably not any questions that would be asked in here that I haven’t thought of or gone over on my own. Might surprise me every once in a while but no, I’m never afraid to hear from you guys or talk to you guys.”
With the tweaks he’s making in both approaches, the fairly new father believes that things are starting to make a turn back to his peak years.
Could it all come together this week, less than two hours from where he made his name in college golf and became the first Cowboy since Bob Tway at the 1986 PGA Championship to win a major?
“I know it’s there. It’s more just the confidence building right now. I feel like over the last couple years, it’s been really tough to build momentum, and momentum is really what builds confidence and you can kind of start riding that wave,” Fowler said. “Yeah, there’s been no swell. I haven’t been able to ride anything. So finally started to see some things, and I’m excited about it.
“The finish that I had at Wells Fargo a couple weeks ago wasn’t great, but I finally started to see a few things that were starting to go the right direction where I was digging myself deeper holes in the past, and you can’t do that out here. You can’t move backwards.”
