It was never what J.T. Freeman originally signed up for.
Freeman had been out of coaching for four years, focused on his career in administration, when he took a job at Morrison High. But he didn’t see any harm in joining the school’s softball program as an assistant coach.
A handful of years and more than 120 wins later, Freeman coached the Wildcats to their second title in four seasons this fall en route to being named the News Press’ 2022 All-Area Softball Coach of the Year.
“It just means that you were lucky enough to coach a team with as much skill and as much work ethic – just a talented group of girls,” Freeman said. “So many people deserve credit. … It’s just a special group of young ladies.”
This season was a culmination of – and fairytale ending to – everything the program has been over the past four years.
After being an assistant for one year, Freeman was presented the opportunity for a promotion after the 2018 season. and he accepted, becoming a head coach for the first time since he thought he retired from coaching in 2014 at Ponca City.
Freeman, of course, has led the program ever since.
The Wildcats went 32-7 this season, and in Freeman’s four years with the program, they’re 128-20. He usually doesn’t take the time to reflect on the countless successes, though. He’s locked in during games, but watching back, he noticed perhaps the very thing that was behind his team stomping through the postseason.
“When you’re coaching, you’re in the moment and thinking strategy. Trying to stay one pitch ahead,” Freeman said. “I think the thing that jumped off the screen at me was how loose we were.”
That was all part of the plan. He wanted his team to play loose, and that’s a lesson he’s preached since taking over. Being the opposite of that, Freeman said, is what factored into a roadblock during the final three of his five seasons at Ponca City.
Poncy City had four winning seasons under Freeman, with each of the last three years of his tenure including at least 25 wins. But Freeman and Co. couldn’t “get over the hump” when it came to regionals. They were never able to punch their ticket to state.
“I was tight, and I was tense. I was uptight,” Freeman said. “Looking back, I kind of realized good teams take on the identity of the coach. I was too tight, and we tensed up in the big moments.”
That’s everything he didn’t want to be at Morrison.
“When you get that second lease, and when you get that second chance, you wanna do things differently,” Freeman said. “These girls gave me the opportunity to learn from my mistakes in the past – and to be a different person and have a different demeanor.”
“He keeps the tough situations light,” Wildcats senior second baseman September Flanagan said. “Everyone, the seniors especially, know how big of a deal that is for him. and he doesn’t add pressure on.”
Staring down a record of 5-4, Morrison faced adversity that it hadn’t run into very often during the Freeman era. Those four losses were 20 percent of the losses this year’s group of seniors recorded.
Then the Wildcats rattled off 12 consecutive wins.
Led by a calmness Freeman has developed, that streak paved the way for Morrison to make its fourth-straight trip to the state tournament. His new demeanor traveled with them to Oklahoma City, too. After making quick work of Amber-Pocasset’s bats to start off their first game at state, it didn’t take Morrison long to show it was on a mission.
“Literally in eight or nine pitches, we’re up 4-0,” Freeman told the News Press in October. “As a coach, that was like, ‘OK, these seniors are ready. They’re focused. They’re where we need to be.’ I just think that set the tone for the whole state tournament.”
They used that first game to settle in, and the Wildcats carried that momentum through the weekend. They exacted revenge on Shiloh, the team that beat them in the 2021 title game, before defeating Pocola 2-0 in the championship.
It was a moment that couldn’t have been more special, Freeman said in October. The freshman class he coached to a title four years ago was the senior class that paved the way to do it again this season.
“I’ve got three daughters of my own, and I know – I say this and hopefully they know I mean it – is how much I love (the players),” Freeman said. “They’re just great kids, great girls. They’re gonna be successful.”
And he means equally as much to them.
“I’ve told Coach Freeman many times that he’s the best coach I’ve ever had,” Flanagan said. “Him getting some recognition is something that’s well-deserved.”
Freeman never expected the journey to go like this, he said. He flipped the script on an athletic department that had only won a football championship before his arrival, and now his program has captured two in four seasons.
It was never what J.T. Freeman originally signed up for. But it’s everything he ever hoped it be.
“Just special,” Freeman said. “Really, really special.”
