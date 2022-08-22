Karie Linsenmeyer knows the Stillwater High softball team can have success with freshman battery mates.
Four seasons ago, she watched pitcher Makenzi Swick and catcher Sidney McLaughlin step into the starting lineup as freshmen, and their careers blossomed. This year, since Swick and McLaughlin have graduated, Stillwater is relying on a new duo.
Freshman pitcher Audrina “Boo” Herber and freshman catcher Calle Cox played major roles in the Lady Pioneers’ 2-0 victory against district opponent Putnam City North on Monday night at Couch Park.
“These two are right up there,” Linsenmeyer said. “They’re going to be every bit as good as (Swick and McLaughlin) in a couple of years.”
On a night when Stillwater’s bats stayed mostly quiet, Herber and Cox were in sync for the shutout, making sure two runs were enough for a win.
Through seven innings, Herber threw eight strikeouts and allowed only one hit. She settled in quickly, retiring PC North’s batters in order during the top of the first inning.
The Lady Pioneers took the lead in the bottom of the second. Senior outfielder Maggie Glasgow activated the offense with a single to left field, and Cox followed with a double to center field. Junior third baseman Addyson Brown’s RBI fielder’s choice gave Stillwater a 1-0 lead, and junior first baseman Madalynn Shotwell followed with an RBI groundout, allowing Cox to cross home plate.
Stillwater never scored again. Linsenmeyer said she tried to manufacture runs in other ways, but it didn’t happen. She considered the Lady Pioneers’ offense “lucky” to escape with a win.
Next, Stillwater continues district play against Sand Springs at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday on the road, and they’re striving for their offense to match their pitching.
“I’m just demanding better,” Linsenmeyer said. “Better focus, and I told them emotionally, physically, mentally, we have to be better. We have to be prepared.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.