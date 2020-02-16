Lenka Stara fought for most of the day in front of less than a handful of spectators, but when she finished, everyone was packed around her court.
Stara, a freshman who was a late addition to Oklahoma State’s recruiting class, came to Stillwater because she wanted to work on the mental aspects of her game. Her time on the pro tour wasn’t going the way she wanted, so she decided to train more by playing collegiately.
She passed the test Sunday.
The Cowgirls upset Pepperdine, 4-3, at the Greenwood Tennis Center as Stara’s third-set shutout in singles clinched the victory in front of the home crowd in OSU’s first outdoors match this year.
“I am so proud of Lenka. I told her before the match and during the match, I was telling her that every time a match has been on the line she has been a part of, she steps up,” OSU coach Chris Young said. “Go back to the doubles against Ohio State and she really stepped up big in that tiebreak. She has had a lot of close matches this year and she always finds a way to pull it out. I told her that we are so happy that you are in this position because you will find a way to pull this out.”
Stara, a native of Komarno, Slovakia, had started her match against Pepperdine’s Daria Kuczer with a 5-1 lead in the first set before Kuczer battled back to make it 5-4. Stara would get out of the jam with a 6-4 win to clinch the first set and then battled back and forth game-for-game in the second set before Kuczer evened the match with a 6-4 win of her own.
By that time, every singles match had come to a close with Stara the lone Cowgirl to go to a third set with the team match squared at 3. As the rest of the team and all the spectators came down to her court, she started to feel the energy in the crowd.
“It is so good. When I was playing the first set and second set, there were maybe two people. Then on the third set, everyone came and it was so good,” Stara said.
Stara started knocking down game by game, with Kuczer constantly getting the game to deuce before Stara would win the point, never relenting. She dominated the deuce points and won the set, 6-0, as her teammates swarmed her, basking in the victory.
“I think the great thing about that last match is people will see it was 6-0, but basically every game came down to deuce and it was her winning those tough points and staying in there,” Young said. “I think that is the biggest thing that I would take away. She won those deuce points, but it could have went another way had she not been so tough.”
Stara said she was not afraid of the pressure as she has dealt with it before this year for the No. 14 Cowgirls, and also on the pro tour. She just focused on her game and persevered.
“It is different. I play a lot of these matches so I think it is the same,” Stara said. “ I have girls and coaches and people here, it is a bit easier.”
OSU (8-1) got into the position by first winning the doubles point in a match where Young knew it was going to be crucial coming in against Pepperdine. In the Waves’ last match, they had switched up their doubles teams in a win over Oklahoma. Young decided to switch up his a little bit to counter Pepperdine, and it worked.
On Court 1, Lisa Marie Rioux and Ayumi Miyamoto dismantled the Waves’ No. 1 pair, 6-1. On Court 2, it seemed as if Stara and Bunyawi Thamchaiwat were going to make it an easy doubles win as they jumped out to a huge lead. However, Pepperdine (4-3) battled back to tie the match up.
While all eyes were on Court 2, including Young’s, Dariya Detkoskaya and Catherine Gulihur battled back from a 3-1 hole to win their match on Court 3 in a tiebreak, 7-6 (7-4).
“I think Dariya and Catherine really had good practices and battled,” Young said. “I think that was a big key. Catherine brings a new element to doubles because she strikes the ball so well. She needs someone confident at the net, and Dariya likes to be moving and active at the net, so that could be a good team for us.”
Young switched up the lineup as Detkovskaya and Thamchaiwat were the No. 33 ranked duo in the country, but he wanted to get Gulihur into doubles after the California sophomore was one match short of being an All-American last year when she was paired with the now-graduated Sofia Blanco.
Their victory on Court 3 gave the Cowgirls a 1-0 lead over the No. 11 Waves and some momentum going into singles.
Rioux, the top singles player for OSU, had a huge challenge as she was playing the No. 1 player in the country, Ashley Lahey. The Japanese junior for the Cowgirls took a big lead to start out, as she was ahead 4-1, but Lahey used her size and strength to come all the way back and take the first set.
Rioux would keep fighting but the Pepperdine senior won in straight sets.
“I thought it was a great experience for Lisa,” Young said. “I thought she battled really well and I thought she got unlucky on a few things in the first set, and in the second set, she played really well. It was a tough match, but I think Lisa is going to grow from that.”
Rioux’s loss - coupled with other Cowgirl defeats on courts 3 and 5 as Miyamota and Detkovskaya lost in straight sets - put OSU in a 3-1 hole.
However, on the even-numbered courts, the Cowgirls were doing well. Thamchaiwat, a junior from Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, won her match on court 2 with a 6-3, 6-1 showing. Florida freshman Alana Wolfberg won her match in the four-spot as she held off Astrid Olsen with a 6-3, 6-4 victory, setting up the winner-take-all match on Court 6.
“I thought Alana really played one of her better matches this year,” Young said. “I think that was really key for her. I was able to have three girls on the side that I was working with who were playing really good tennis. Alana settled in and found what worked. We rode the wave a little bit, so to speak.”
The win was a benchmark for this Cowgirl squad who has lofty expectations as the calendar gets ever closer to Big 12 Conference season. OSU still has a couple of nonconference matches left, including next Sunday at No. 25 South Carolina.
After the big confidence-building victory against Pepperdine, Stara knows the players are continuing to just get better and better.
“We need to be confident. We don’t have to be scared,” Stara said. “Everyone knows how to play tennis, but we are something special.”
