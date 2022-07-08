For Jimmy Harris, the challenge changes each season.
Harris, the Stillwater High baseball coach, is in the same boat as every other high school coach. Seniors graduate, players move into and out of town and he is responsible for leading the group.
The formula that worked last season may not work again.
“Every year you have a different group and there’s just different personalities and different people,” Harris said.
The Pioneers finished the 2022 season 28-12 and lost in the regional finals to state champion Owasso. Stillwater didn’t check off all the goals it set before the season, as anyone on the team will say, but still had a season to remember. With his leadership of the Pioneers’ power-hitting lineup throughout the highs and lows, Harris is the Stillwater News Press All-Area Spring Baseball Coach of the Year.
“The team this past year was – and I know people think I’m supposed to say this – but it was actually probably one of my favorite teams,” Harris said.
The team did everything a coach could ask for. Harris deflected the all-area honor, turning the praise back on his players. He said they worked hard, enjoyed one another and loved baseball.
Stillwater first baseman Gage Gundy said Harris instilled a never-give-up attitude in the group. Harris, a big fan of the show “Ted Lasso,” decided to use his team’s custom “Be a Goldfish” shirts to teach another lesson.
“I didn’t really know what that was throughout the season,” Gundy said. “I finally asked, and apparently goldfishes’ memories are short, so he’s just trying to say that we just need to forget about things when things don’t go our way.”
A trip to Phoenix early in the season helped to galvanize the group. COVID had put the trips on pause the last two seasons, so this was the first time most of the players got to travel to a customary out-of-state tournament over spring break.
Everyone spent time on the charter bus the team rented, dancing and singing the miles away. Harris paired guys who had close relationships with others they didn’t know as well in the hotel. Living together for a week brought teammates together.
In the Best of The West Tournament, the Pioneers went 4-1. Because of Jackson Holliday, a Stillwater senior and top MLB draft prospect, the entire team got to hit at MLB facilities.
People often asked Harris if there were challenges coaching Holliday, who could potentially be the first pick in the 2022 MLB draft.
Harris answers that coaching superstars is difficult, but it wasn’t difficult coaching Holliday. Holliday set the tone for the entire team, showing up and putting in work.
Now, Harris turns his eyes to next season. Summer mornings at Couch Park come alive with music blasting and players meeting on their own to take batting practice and shag balls.
“We have a lot of players that I think are going to come in and we have some newcomers that were role players last year and are going to come in,” Harris said. “So I just think the guys we have, it’s going to be outstanding.”
The Stillwater Pioneers will be back next season, and the roster will look different, as it always does.
Harris and his coaching staff will be ready to find what makes the new group of personalities click.
“When you win awards, it’s just because you got good players, and that’s exactly what we got,” Harris said. “We got good coaches that work really hard and I got a good pitching coach and I have a bunch of guys that worked their tail off for the boys.”
Hallie Hart contributed to this story.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.