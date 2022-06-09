Sydney Pennington remembers a road trip when Oklahoma State’s bus briefly stopped at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.
The Cowgirls had often seen the home of the Women’s College World Series while taking Interstate 35 through Oklahoma City, but this time was different. As the bus drove around the stadium and brought the team close to it, then-rising sophomore Pennington realized coach Kenny Gajewski was sending a wordless but powerful message about the approaching season.
“When he did that, we were all like, ‘Oh my gosh, he just told the world that we were going to the World Series,’” Pennington said. “That’s a lot of pressure.”
Pennington had never competed in the WCWS, and she hadn’t even been to a super regional – her freshman season ended with a regional loss to Wichita State.
Perhaps that bus stop infused good fortune into the program. For the rest of Pennington’s career, she never missed a postseason in Oklahoma City. The Cowgirls made it to the World Series in 2019 and, after the shortened 2020 season, returned in 2021 and 2022.
Despite OSU’s increasing success, Gajewski reiterated a message throughout this season: the Cowgirls weren’t being chased. They didn’t possess a coveted trophy or title. Until proving otherwise, his team would continue to be the chaser, he said.
After the Cowgirls’ postseason unraveled with back-to-back losses to Texas in the WCWS semifinals Monday night, they are still chasing.
But being a legitimate contender in that chase says something about the program’s growth.
The standard for Cowgirl softball has risen. Spending early June at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium is an expectation, not a dream. Now, Gajewski wants more.
To understand the magnitude of this rapid transformation, let’s take a time machine to 2015. OSU coach Rich Wieligman’s nine-year tenure ended with a 21-31 season. After Wieligman’s firing, the Cowgirls brought in Gajewski, a former assistant at softball powerhouse Florida.
OSU’s softball facilities reflected the state of the program.
When Gajewski arrived, he said he saw little orange, instead moving into offices that were coated in gray.
The rebuild had to start somewhere.
In 2016, the Cowgirls went 32-26 and advanced to the Georgia Regional, something Gajewski labeled as a “Cinderella story.”
In 2017, my first spring as an OSU student, they compiled a 38-25 record and competed in the Florida Regional.
Although I spent that semester covering tennis, several of my friends at the student newspaper wrote about Cowgirl softball and followed the program closely.
Thursday afternoon, I reached out to two of them, Matt McClain and Luke Garza, for their perspectives on OSU’s growth.
Matt said the 2017 Cowgirls were good, but at that point, they were striving to be competitive in the Big 12 Conference. A regional was a “huge win,” he added.
“To be one game away from the Women’s College World Series final (in 2022), I would never have thought that they would be able to do that that fast,” he said.
But as Luke pointed out, the World Series was “always the end goal,” particularly for someone like Gajewski, who won back-to-back titles as a Florida assistant. The Cowgirls just needed the star power to make it happen.
Year by year, the talent poured in. An early catalyst for change was three-time All-American Vanessa Shippy (now volunteer assistant Shippy-Fletcher), someone Luke described as “maybe the most important individual for that rebuild.”
Samantha Show transferred from Texas A&M. Carrie Eberle arrived from Virginia Tech, and in-state recruits such as Pennington had unwavering loyalty, choosing the Cowgirls before WCWS appearances were guaranteed.
With rising talent, records kept improving. In 2018, OSU went 39-22. In 2019, a 45-17 season culminated with the Cowgirls’ first WCWS appearance since 2011.
Returning from the 2020 pause, OSU turned 2021 and 2022 into 48-win seasons that also led them to OKC.
Wins and losses matter, but the transformation of Cowgirl softball impacts spheres beyond OSU Athletics. It’s significant for women’s and girls’ sports across the state – perhaps even across the country.
This year, the June 4 doubleheader featuring OU/Texas and OSU/Florida set a WCWS attendance record of 12,533. At the recently upgraded Cowgirl Stadium, fans flock to the outfield decks and bond over their shared love of OSU softball.
This shows us that, nearly 50 years after the passage of Title IX, when people continue to say “no one cares” about women’s sports, it isn’t only offensive.
It’s false.
For young girls who aspire to play college softball, OSU is packed with inspiration. The 2022 team featured multiple standouts, from Pennington to Kelly Maxwell to Chyenne Factor to Morgan Day. Kids surrounded the Cowgirls after home games and eagerly sought autographs.
Even after enduring the heartbreak of falling to Texas in the World Series semifinals, Maxwell smiled with a beaming young fan wearing a softball uniform, posing for a photograph that Twitter user @CurtisHosek shared to show gratitude for the Cowgirl ace.
Those small gestures matter just as much as grandiose, impressive feats such as the Cowgirls upsetting Oklahoma for their first Big 12 tournament title.
OSU softball means something.
Of course, Oklahoma, the team that won its second straight WCWS title with a Thursday victory against Texas, is the reigning giant on the college diamond. There’s no reason to put an orange filter on something that is clearly crimson – Gajewski himself has said he looks up to the legendary Patty Gasso and the Sooners.
Still, something has changed.
OSU softball pops up in conversations about the best teams, too. The Cowgirls are in the room. They’re in the chase.
Pennington’s father, a former OU baseball player, once told me, “There’s more than one softball team in Oklahoma, and I think people know that now.” Regaining the consistency they had in the 1990s, the Cowgirls could join teams like OU, Florida, UCLA and Arizona as frequent postseason contenders.
The next time they pass USA Hall of Fame Stadium on Interstate 35, they might feel the sting of their recent losses. They might think about the opportunity they squandered when an error-ridden sequence led to their WCWS demise.
In preseason interviews, Gajewski said he would consider it “a disappointment” if the Cowgirls didn’t reach the finals, though he could “live with that” if they did everything possible to try to get there.
The hope for next year also exists. Gajewksi keeps leading the campaign for a new stadium, and the quest for the program’s first WCWS title – which would also be OSU’s first NCAA championship in any women’s sport – continues.
The chase goes on.
And when a familiar Oklahoma City landmark is visible from the windows of the team bus, the question of “How can we make it there?” is no longer applicable.
Instead, for the Cowgirls, the goal has evolved: “How can we be the best team in that stadium?”
