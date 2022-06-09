Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Thunderstorms likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 69F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.