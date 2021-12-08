After the Oklahoma State football team disrupted, dissected and demolished opposing offenses, Jim Knowles sometimes described the scene as beautiful.
For most football fans, it’s not the first word that comes to mind when Malcolm Rodriguez or Collin Oliver barrels into the backfield and stuffs an unsuspecting foe for a loss of yardage. Confident, sure. Dominant, absolutely. Knowles has also used those terms while applauding his defense.
Somehow, despite the roughness and ugliness that can occur on a football field, “beautiful” was a fitting word, too. When defensive coordinator Knowles watched all of the defenders’ skill sets and personalities mesh to work toward a common goal, everything synchronized as smoothly as the elements of a painting or the harmonies of a symphony.
“It’s a beautiful thing when it comes together,” Knowles said after the Cowboys sacked West Virginia’s quarterbacks eight times. “We go in with that expectation. I told the guys before the game that we know. There’s a difference between hoping and thinking, and knowing. We know it now in the core of our being that we can win games and be dominant, and that’s a good feeling.”
As I think about Knowles’ impending departure for Ohio State and his four-season process of redefining Cowboy defense, this bold, powerful quote stands out. It summarizes OSU’s unparalleled defensive season.
To understand why the defense’s evolution is so remarkable, and to recognize why Knowles’ words held so much meaning, we have to go back to the beginning.
It was spring 2018, and several Cowboy football players were scattered within the Sherman E. Smith Training Center, waiting to speak to the media members. I arrived a nervous college sophomore, a first-year football reporter who usually carried a notebook containing detailed lists of questions – which, similarly to Knowles’ notes for his Broyles finalist speech, were written in a distinct script only I could fully decode.
I was somewhat intimidated working among professional journalists, but I wanted to ask about the new defensive coordinator.
In January, the Cowboys had hired a Philadelphian out of Duke to fill Glenn Spencer’s role. I knew the new guy ran a 4-2-5 scheme, which hadn’t typically been a cornerstone of OSU defenses. I didn’t know much else about him.
I talked to young cornerbacks Rodarius Williams and A.J. Green, and soon, I had the lede for my first football story: “Although Jim Knowles hasn’t coached in a game at Oklahoma State yet, the Cowboy football team is buying into his plan for an aggressive defensive unit.”
The quotes from Williams and Green reinforced that point. While the Cowboys were trying to follow Knowles’ direction, the truth is, not everyone was so sure about the quirky coordinator who sometimes yelled and snapped clipboards. This season, redshirt senior edge rusher Brock Martin – who speaks during press conferences with refreshing, sometimes humorous candor – revealed that he had some doubts.
“The first year, when he got here, I was like, ‘Oh, my God, I don’t know if I can play for this guy,’” Martin said.
As the Cowboys tried to figure out how to respond to their eccentric, sometimes gruff coordinator, the growing pains were unavoidable. During Knowles’ first season, OSU dropped its Big 12 opener 41-17, and Texas Tech shredded the defense for 621 yards.
The progress had to start somewhere. Knowles needed to collaborate with the Cowboys to simply find a strategy that worked.
Over a span of four seasons, they accomplished much more than that.
After growing up watching classes of often-overlooked defensive players cycle through OSU, I thought it was incredible to witness – and document – the Cowboys’ metamorphosis with Knowles as their leader.
As many of us do, I tend to enjoy a compelling underdog story.
The OSU teams of my childhood were commended for their high-scoring offenses while the defense endured tough stretches, yet leaders such as defensive end Richetti Jones – now the Cowboys’ director of player development – rallied his teammates on the sideline through difficult moments. As an intern at the News Press, the summer before Knowles’ inaugural season at OSU, I wrote a column about how I’ve always admired defensive units because they’re often comprised of a team’s “unsung heroes,” the players who are essential but don’t always receive the praise they deserve.
For years, that description fit the Cowboys. Then change started brewing. Although it might look like OSU’s defense suddenly rocketed to prominence in the college football world, it’s been a gradual process, a season-by-season effort to improve and alter outside perceptions of Big 12 Conference defenses.
Of course, Knowles is worthy of praise for this. Players and reporters have often described the Cornell graduate as a mad scientist. It’s an apt title for him, and I would also say he is a defensive artist. Perhaps it’s only because I’m a right-brained, musically-inclined writer, but I see Knowles, with papers flung across his desk and plays scrawled out on a whiteboard, as a brilliant composer.
His play-calling can be unconventional and sometimes risky, yet it works. That takes creativity. Whether he’s speaking in the near-whisper we hear in press conferences or yelling in the locker room, he must have sharp communication skills to convey his plans to the Cowboys and persuade them to believe that there is a method to his madness.
That’s the key word: “believe.” It’s the cheesy, overused word that appears on that yellow sign in the locker room on the popular sports comedy “Ted Lasso,” but it’s also powerful. The most striking part of what Knowles has accomplished in Stillwater exists beyond the statistics, though the list of impressive numbers is lengthy: The Cowboys lead the FBS with 55 sacks, rank No. 1 in tackles for loss with 110, etc.
Credit goes to all of the players for this, and Knowles makes sure they are recognized.
Knowles didn’t create the Cowboys’ talent. He saw it, and he trusted it. He built bonds with them, believed in them and empowered them. The mutual trust between Knowles and his players lies at the center of their success.
Super senior linebackers Rodriguez and Devin Harper have passed a relentless toughness down to the rest of their teammates. Freshman edge rusher Oliver has emerged as a defensive prodigy, leading his team with 11.5 sacks. As I’ve covered this team , I’ve learned so much from Cowboy defenders such as safety Tanner McCalister, who seems to have his own defensive scientist tendencies when he breaks down plays in detail.
When Knowles delivered a passionate speech as one of five finalists at the Broyles Award ceremony, he mentioned that players want to be challenged and coached – but “they have to know that you love them.” Marcus Freeman, the new coach of the Notre Dame team that will face the Cowboys in the Fiesta Bowl, shared a similar philosophy in his recent article for The Players’ Tribune, and I couldn’t agree more.
Yes, sports are about toughness. Yes, football involves waking up early for fall camp, sweating through conditioning workouts and often even playing through pain, as Martin did after he dislocated his elbow. It’s also about having a coach who trusts the players enough that he can throw a carefully crafted play at them, the bizarre mix of football-science and art that he has schemed up in his office, and they have confidence to execute it because they know he believes in them.
They know he cares about them.
This defines Knowles. After the news of his departure broke, his impact on the Cowboys was evident in their social media messages. Harper called him “the best coach and person around.” Oliver mentioned how he learned so much from Knowles. And Penny Martin, Brock’s mom, took to Twitter to thank Knowles for his positive influence on her son.
Knowles, the coach whose quirks and stern attitude once made Martin skeptical of his future as a Cowboy, grew on him.
“Now I love him, and I would probably do anything for him,” Martin said. “And I know he would probably do anything for me.”
The familylike bonds translate to the field, where the Cowboys fight together to skillfully outplay offenses and protect their end zone. It’s the result of a stunning transformation.
Typically, we hear soccer – the sport known to the rest of the world as fútbol – described as “the beautiful game.”
Thanks to Jim Knowles and the Cowboy defense, we’ve learned that gridiron football can be, too.
