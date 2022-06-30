Terryn Milton and Claire Chastain have followed similar paths throughout their basketball careers.
The guards gained attention as all-state honorees on Oklahoma high school teams – Chastain at Dale and Milton at Owasso, where she powered the Rams to a 2018 Class 6A title. Their journeys collided when they crossed state lines to play for UT Arlington, bonding as teammates and roommates.
After four seasons in Texas, they’re returning home for their final year of college. Milton and Chastain are two of four Oklahomans who have entered the transfer portal and signed with the Oklahoma State women’s basketball team since the arrival of coach Jacie Hoyt.
“I think it’s a great approach,” Milton said. “... I think it’s really cool to recruit people that lived in Oklahoma who kind of left for a little (while) and then came back to Oklahoma, especially (with) me being a fifth-year senior.”
Preparing for her first season as the Cowgirl basketball coach, Hoyt has nearly started from scratch with the roster. OSU is retaining only five of 16 players from Jim Littell’s last season. The transfer portal has lured Cowgirls away, including Shawnee graduate Lauren Fields, who led OSU with 15.4 points per game before choosing to leave for Arizona.
The portal leads to losses, but it also results in gains.
To replenish the roster, Hoyt has signed eight transfers, including two she coached at Kansas City. She’s bolstering her team with international talent, and she’s relying on another intriguing approach: giving former Oklahoma high school stars a chance to transfer to a major Division I program in their home state.
Uncertainty surrounds Cowgirl basketball after a taxing 9-20 season with a 3-15 conference record. No one knows if this new team holds the key to escaping the downhill slide. But if a turnaround happens, the Oklahoma prep pipeline could play a major role.
Although Oklahoma has rightfully established itself as a softball state, it’s unfair to overlook the growing prominence of girls’ basketball. College stars are emerging from in-state high school teams and reaching national acclaim – Sapulpa graduate Chelsea Dungee and Muskogee alumna Aaliyah Wilson were first-round selections in the 2021 WNBA Draft.
Several rising standouts are on OU’s roster: Skylar Vann of Deer Creek, Ana Llanusa of Choctaw and Kelbie Washington of Norman.
Even with the departure of Fields, Hoyt is assembling a Cowgirl team that can feature Oklahoma prep power, too.
Taylen Collins of Muldrow and Lexy Keys of Tahlequah, two starters during the past season, are sticking with the Cowgirls through the coaching change. Along with Milton and Chastain, Landry Williams and Makyra Tramble are joining OSU via the portal.
Williams, a sophomore following her former coach from Kansas City, spent her high school career at Bixby and Metro Christian Academy, reaching the state tournament with the Spartans. Tramble, a senior from Shawnee, launched her college career at Southwestern Oklahoma State in Weatherford, averaging 20.1 points per game last season to pick up the Division II Ron Lenz National Player of the Year award.
All have experienced success, but how will their skills translate to the Big 12 Conference? For Milton, who reached the 1,000-point mark at UT Arlington, expectations are high as she arrives from a program that had a winning record in 2021-22. Although the Cowgirls defeated the Mavericks – including Milton and Chastain – to give Littell his 200th win, UT Arlington achieved something OSU could not.
“I just went to the NCAA tournament this year,” Milton said. “I want to go back (with OSU). That’s the goal, and I think we’ll be able to do that with the pieces that we have.”
Unlike Cowgirls such as Collins, whose father played basketball for the Cowboys, Milton didn’t grow up with allegiance to OSU. She said she wasn’t particularly aligned with any in-state program, and she hadn’t visited OSU’s campus until her official visit the weekend of April 29-May 1.
Even without the lifelong fandom, Milton appreciates the chance to wear the jersey of a team that’s always been familiar. She described representing OSU as “meaningful” and “powerful.”
The trend can continue with future classes. Stailee Heard, a class of 2023 standout from Sapulpa, announced her commitment to the Cowgirls on June 24, calling OSU “a place that feels like home.”
The Cowgirls have a long way to go. They need consistent scorers to step up, especially without Fields, and the few returners have to mesh with a squad full of newcomers.
They also have a chance to prove themselves and defy outside expectations. For Milton and her fellow Oklahomans, it’s an opportunity to remind fans of the local talent that can make a difference in a program – just as Milton did when she lifted Owasso to a state championship as the MVP.
“I think that I can come in and lead, handle the ball, assist, score,” Milton said. “I think I can do whatever (Hoyt) needs me to do for the team, and I’m excited to see the exact role this summer as we get in the gym.”
Hallie Hart is a sports reporter for The Stillwater News Press. She can be contacted at hhart@stwnewspress.com.
