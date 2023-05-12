TULSA – Gage Gundy appears to have his immediate athletics future all mapped out.
In an interview with the News Press following Thursday’s season-ending loss in the Class 6A state baseball tournament at Union High School, the two-sport star divulged his plans now that his Stillwater High athletics career has come to an official end.
The quarterback of the Class 6A-II state champions is looking to take the Brandon Weeden approach – see how far a potential professional baseball career can run, with college football being a backup if baseball doesn’t go that far.
The hope for Gundy is to hear his name called in the upcoming MLB First-Year Player Draft in mid-July, with plans to play the next few months in an attempt to showcase himself even more for the pro scouts.
“I think I’m gonna try to ride out with baseball and in June, I’m gonna go play in the draft league up in Pennsylvania, from June to July and see where that takes me,” Gundy said. “And then try to find somewhere to play baseball for this year and then give that a chance.”
The draft league is for amateur or draft-eligible players from Divisions I-III, NAIA, junior college and high school graduates with 30 games played by each team from June 1 through July 4. It leads up to the MLB draft that will take place July 9-11.
If Major League Baseball isn’t yet interested in him this summer, he plans to put a hold on his college football clock by attending IMG Academy in Florida, where a post-graduate program is offered.
The baseball program at IMG offers year-round camps, as well as summer wood bat leagues that would allow Gundy to try to continue building his baseball stock.
“If nothing that I want to happen (getting drafted) happens this year, I’m gonna go there and give it another year because what I really want to be able to do is use all four of my years in college for football, so I want to keep both sports open,” Gundy said. “So going to stick with baseball for a few years and see where it goes.”
Due in part to the uncertainty of what his plans would be after high school, Gundy received very little interest from college football programs.
At 6-foot-4, 215 pounds, he garnered just one football scholarship from Northern Iowa – an FCS program.
On his way to leading the Pioneer football program to its first state title in 55 years, the Stillwater star completed 184 of his 269 passes (68 percent) for 30 touchdowns with just one interception. In the ground game, he added 575 yards and 10 touchdowns on 107 attempts.
On the baseball side, Gundy finished his senior season with a .414 batting average – second on the team only to Ethan Holliday – and led the Pioneers in home runs (16), and his 62 RBIs were 20 more than Holliday, who was second on the squad. His strikeout-to-walk ratio wasn’t as great, with 25 strikeouts while garnering just 17 free passes.
Starting at first base for Stillwater, Gundy has a .979 fielding percentage – which was the best among the starting infielders for SHS – with just five errors committed in his 40 starts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.