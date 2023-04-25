Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. High 56F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. A steady rain arriving overnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.