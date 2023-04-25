When Oklahoma State softball coach Kenny Gajewski met with his players on Monday afternoon, he didn’t want them to get caught up in everything that had transpired over the past eight days.
By then, the Cowgirls were roughly 24 hours removed from their fifth-straight loss, a skid that started by dropping the series finale to Big 12 foe Iowa State, continued when they dropped a revengeful rematch against Wichita State and snowballed with nothing to show for a three-game series against Texas.
But Gajewski wasn’t going to let them lose track of everything they had accomplished up to that point. After all, the Cowgirls still own the country’s seventh-best batting average (.331), fourth-most double plays per game (.53), the 12th-lowest ERA (1.91) and the fifth-highest fielding percentage (.982).
“I read off all those stats to them, and I said, ‘If I would’ve told you this in February, would you have taken it?” Gajewski said. “And I think every one of them was like, ‘Of course.’
Oh, and despite the recent slide, OSU is still sitting at 39-8, ranked seventh in the country and in a position to host a super regional with only seven games remaining in the regular season.
“So,” Gajewski said. “I’m like, ‘What’s the problem?’”
All things considered, there isn’t one. Everything they’ve aspired for is still within reach.
They could, albeit a tall task, use this weekend’s three-game series at Texas Tech and next weekend’s three matchups with Oklahoma to win the Big 12’s regular-season title. They can win the Big 12 tournament for the second time in as many years. They can pave their own path back to the College World Series by hosting a super regional in Stillwater.
The sky isn’t falling, Gajewski reiterated throughout his availability on Tuesday afternoon. And the Cowgirls are still looking up.
“We feel good. I mean, we feel good in here, and I think we’ll show that this weekend as we play," Gajewski said. "I think we will, and I wish I could get to Friday now. But I know we need work.”
There doesn’t need to be a drastic overhaul. The Cowgirls’ pitching has remained as dominant as it has all season. Their bats have stayed hot, too.
They just haven’t been able to drive in runs.
OSU has scored less than three runs only seven times this season – with five of those being every game during their current losing streak. The Cowgirls have also stranded 38 baserunners in that time, including 11 in a one-run loss to Iowa State and eight in another one-run loss to Texas.
“We’ve gotta get a timely hit. We’re getting runners on. A lot of runners on,” said OSU outfielder Chyenne Factor, a Yukon native who’s hitting .370 as a graduate student. “But we’re leaving them on as well. If we get a timely hit in the last five games, we win the games. So, yeah, that’s it.”
And should they do that, it’d kickstart another one of those runs, the ones that the Cowgirls have worked to grow accustomed to over the past few years and over the course of this campaign.
Factor’s freshman year in 2019 featured OSU entering the postseason as 13th before winning their regional, upsetting Florida State in the super regional en route to the College World Series.
Last season, the Cowgirls dropped five straight to end the regular season before rallying to win the Big 12 tournament and running the gauntlet to be one of the final four teams in the College World Series.
And this year, after losing to Maryland a mere three games in, they responded with 16 straight wins. After their second defeat, coming up two runs behind then-No. 5 Florida State, they won 14 in a row.
“We haven’t even really talked about that. But, I mean, that’s just how seasons go,” Factor said. “They’re up and down. It’s hard. It sucks that it is five in a row and that they’re not broken up anywhere, so it feels like it’s way worse than it is. But, I don’t know, just keep playing. Just keep getting better.”
“When you raise to a level that we want to go to, there’s more scrutiny,” Gajewski added. “There’s more praise. There’s more scrutiny. I’ve said that, always, you have to take the good with the bad. Like, it’s just what it is. Like, you’re never as good as you think you are, and you’re never as bad as you think you are.”
The Cowgirls (39-8, 8-4 3rd Big 12) will have seven chances left to respond and get back on track, starting with their latest trip to Lubbock to face the Red Raiders (30-19, 4-11 6th Big 12).
That’s all they’re focused on during a rain-filled week in Stillwater that’s forced them to practice mostly indoors. The work they need, Gajewski said, is doable given the circumstances. Without a midweek game for the first time in a long time, the Cowgirls can solely focus on themselves.
And should they successfully do so, they’ll be that much closer to putting pen to paper and checking off the boxes that stand now stand between them and the program’s first-ever national title.
But Gajewski is only worried about one, in particular.
“We’re trying to be in the top eight when the Big 12 tournament is done. That hasn’t changed,” Gajewski said. “Do we wanna win the regular season conference championship and the tournament? Hell yeah. Like, we want to win that.
“But I will trade all of that to be in the top eight to host here – because I know how special this place is. And that hasn’t changed.”
Follow News Press sports reporter Jon Walker on Twitter @ByJonWalker for updates on Oklahoma State athletics and more.
