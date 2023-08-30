Garret Rangel embraces Oklahoma State's QB competition after unexpected debut in 2022

Oklahoma State football had just been handed the program’s worst loss under longtime coach Mike Gundy, making the trek north for a Week 8 matchup with Kansas State and returning to Stillwater with a 48-0 thrashing in hand.
To make a bad day worse, Cowboys starting quarterback Spencer Sanders, who entered that game with a lingering shoulder injury, was sidelined in the fourth quarter after being hit from behind while scrambling.
Garret Rangel, then a four-star freshman quarterback out of Frisco, Texas, watched as the final 10 minutes of the nightmare ticked off.
A week later, it was his turn.
“I was just really calm before the game. I felt very, like, at peace,” Rangel told News Press in early August while reflecting on his first collegiate start, a road meeting with upstart Kansas. “I didn’t really know how to feel. I didn’t really know what to expect.”
After marching the Cowboys into Jayhawks territory on the game’s opening drive, Rangel’s fourth pass was intercepted. That kickstarted an outing in which he finished 27 of 40 (67.5 percent) with 304 yards passing, two touchdowns and three interceptions.
OSU lost 41-27, dropping back-to-back games for the first time since 2019 and, subsequently, granting Kansas bowl eligibility for the first time since 2008.
It wasn’t entirely on Rangel, though. He was unexpectedly thrown into the fire.
“I think we put him in a bad position,” Cowboys offensive coordinator Kasey Dunn said that day. “We just didn’t really help him out a lot. … I think he’s gonna be a great player here for us, and that was just a tough start for him.”
That was one of four appearances that Rangel made in 2022.
The first snaps with the Cowboys came during the second half of their blowout win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff in Week 2. The second was in Lawrence, Kansas. The third, and the second of three starts, was a rain-filled loss to West Virginia in the regular-season finale.
His roller coaster of a first year in Stillwater came to a close with a loss to Wisconsin in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, one he used to cap a season in which he ended up completing 51.3 percent of his passes for 711 yards and four touchdowns with five interceptions.
In the nine months between then and now – the beginning of the Cowboys’ question-filled 2023 campaign – Rangel has transformed his body, adding about 10 pounds of muscle. He’s found a sense of serenity, too.
“I’m very big with Christ, and I try to read my Bible every day,” Rangel said. “Like, I’m journaling stuff, writing my thoughts down. It’s really helped me be at a calmer place and more at peace with myself.”
With Gunnar Gundy returning this year as a redshirt sophomore, and with the addition of former Texas Tech and Michigan quarterback Alan Bowman, Rangel put his head down and went to work this offseason.
Someone has to lead the Cowboys’ offense. Rangel wasn’t shying away from an open quarterback competition.
“Every day, I’ve just worked and progressed,” he said. “Instead of looking so much into the future, I just try to take it day by day and just get 1 percent better. And instead of comparing myself to other people, I’ve really just been trying to compare myself to the person I was yesterday.”
The returners, Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said, share a unique experience from a season ago, one his middle son and Rangel would’ve struggled to find many other places.
“Both of the young quarterbacks are automatically going to be better because of what they went through last year,” Mike Gundy said. “It’s just an advantage.”
A lackluster rushing attack. A depleted offensive line. A revolving door of wide receivers. Those all forged the path Rangel is currently on.
Similarly, he’s embraced a spring, summer and fall full of competition. There are things, Rangel said, he can learn from both Gunnar Gundy and Bowman. They’ve been around the block a few times, especially the latter, who’s set to enter his sixth season of college football.
It’s been cool to piggyback off each other, Rangel said. Jokes are thrown around here and there, too.
“It’s been a lot of fun. We all get along very well,” Rangel said. “It’s just been cool to pick their brains a little bit, whether it’s about how they see something or how I see something.”
Mike Gundy wasn’t ready to name a starting quarterback at his final preseason media availability Aug. 24. OSU’s nonconference schedule (Central Arkansas, at Arizona State and South Alabama) gives the Cowboys some wiggle room.
They plan to take full advantage of that, Mike Gundy said, which could mean multiple quarterbacks seeing time for what he said could be “maybe for a while.”
Bowman is certifiably in the mix. Gunnar Gundy is, too. Don’t count out Rangel, though.
He certainly isn’t counting out himself.
“I can handle anything,” Rangel said. “All of the ups and downs – whatever’s thrown at me – I think I can handle pretty much anything.”